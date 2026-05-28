Countries tighten travel measures following Ebola outbreak

Governments around the world are introducing stricter travel screening, quarantine measures and border controls following the World Health Organization’s declaration of a Public Health Emergency of International Concern linked to the latest Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Source: REUTERS/Arlette Bashizi/File Photo | Health workers stand at the Kanyaruchinya checkpoint to screen travellers, as authorities and aid agencies intensify efforts to contain a new Ebola outbreak involving the Bundibugyo strain, in the northern entry into the city of Goma, North Kivu province, the Democratic Republic of the Congo May 20, 2026.

The outbreak, which WHO warned carries a high risk of regional spread, has prompted several countries to tighten entry requirements for travellers arriving from affected areas, including the DRC, Uganda and South Sudan.

United States expands travel restrictions

Last week, Washington banned non-citizens who had travelled to the DRC, Uganda or South Sudan in recent weeks from entering the United States. On Friday, the ban was extended by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to green card holders who have been in those countries in the previous 21 days.

The CDC on Saturday, 23 May, added Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to its travel funnelling list, alongside Washington Dulles. U.S. passport holders returning from affected regions are escorted to designated screening areas for temperature checks, travel history verification, and symptom tracking by the CDC.

Uganda closes border with DRC

Uganda's government said on Wednesday, 27 May, it closed its border with neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo, with immediate effect and for four weeks.

Ebola response teams, humanitarian and security operations, and food and cargo transport are exempt from the closing, senior health official Diana Atwine said in a press conference. Any person authorised to enter Uganda from Congo would be required to undergo mandatory self-isolation for 21 days, she added.

Canada and Bahamas impose entry restrictions

The Canadian government said on Tuesday, 26 May, that residents from the DRC, Uganda and South Sudan will be banned from entering Canada for 90 days starting Wednesday.

Canadian citizens, permanent residents and other foreign nationals who have been in affected areas in recent weeks and do not have symptoms will have to quarantine for 21 days from May 30, according to a statement from Canada’s public health agency.

The Bahamian government said on Tuesday that a ban on residents from the DRC, Uganda and South Sudan will take immediate effect and remain in place for 30 days.

The Bahamas also announced enhanced health screenings and possible quarantines for foreigners who were present in those countries within 30 days of arriving in the Caribbean country.

Airport screening ramps up globally

India has launched screening and surveillance measures at airports and other entry points, issued advisories on precautions, and urged citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Congo, Uganda and South Sudan.

Thailand's Public Health Ministry said on Tuesday that passengers arriving from the DRC and Uganda will only be allowed to enter the country through Suvarnabhumi Airport, where they will undergo screening.

Travellers from or through those countries will be required to quarantine for at least 21 days if they do not have symptoms, and will be referred to isolation for at least 21 days if they have symptoms compatible with Ebola virus disease.

Kenya’s Ministry of Health said it has enhanced traveller screening at high-risk points of entry, with isolation and holding facilities activated at designated border locations.

Mexico has also tightened airport screening procedures and advised citizens to avoid travel to affected countries.

European Union maintains lower-risk stance

The European Union's Health Security Committee said on Friday, 22 May, that entry screenings were not necessary for passengers arriving from the DRC and Uganda, citing low risk to the population.

Jordan and Bahrain have meanwhile suspended entry for certain travellers arriving from affected countries.

The Cayman Islands government also announced enhanced screening measures after a flight arrived carrying two passengers with recent travel history to the DRC.