SA tourism arrivals jump despite flight disruptions

South Africa recorded 989,329 international tourist arrivals in April 2026, marking a 19.5% year-on-year increase despite ongoing global aviation disruptions linked to conflict in the Middle East.

According to Statistics South Africa’s latest International Tourism Report, total international arrivals between January and April 2026 reached 3.89 million, up 14.1% compared to the same period last year.

Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille said the latest figures reflected continued resilience within South Africa’s tourism sector despite rising global airfare costs and flight disruptions.

“This is our highest monthly year-on-year increase since the start of the year. This means that despite the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, which has led to global flight disruptions and ticket fare price increases, South Africa has not only defended its markets but has also grown in some regions,” said de Lille.

Growth from Brazil and Singapore

South Africa recorded notable growth from several international source markets during April.

Arrivals from Singapore increased by 70.5% to 938 visitors, while arrivals from Brazil rose by 37.5% to 5,953 visitors.

The Department of Tourism also highlighted upcoming route expansions expected to support further growth.

Brazilian carrier LATAM Airlines is set to launch three weekly direct flights between São Paulo and Cape Town in July 2026, bringing forward the route launch due to strong demand.

Spanish airline Air Europa is also expected to launch direct flights between Madrid and Johannesburg from 24 June 2026.

International arrivals continue upward trend

Monthly international arrivals continued showing steady year-on-year growth during the first four months of 2026:

• January: 1,133,533 arrivals, up 12.4%

• February: 864,534 arrivals, up 13.1%

• March: 911,962 arrivals, up 12.5%

• April: 989,329 arrivals, up 19.5%

According to the department, the January-to-April figures represent an additional 482,935 international arrivals compared to the same period in 2025.