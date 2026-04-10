Meet the 10 SA innovators solving the country's biggest problems

Ten of South Africa’s leading clean-technology innovators, spanning renewable energy to smart farming, have been recognised at the 2026 Cleantech Innovation Programme South Africa (GCIP-SA) National Awards.

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Held during South African Innovation Week, these awards mark the end of the 2025/26 GCIP-SA accelerator programme run by the Technology Innovation Agency.

The top 10

The GCIP-SA programme takes early-stage ideas and pushes them closer to market.

This year, 38 startups completed, producing 10 finalists. They are:

Dakar Consulting (Northern Cape) – Solar-powered desalination and off-grid electricity system



Gemanlee (Gauteng) – High-purity graphite recovery from electric vehicle batteries



Kasi Gas — Gentle Ginger Holdings (Mpumalanga) – Biogas and biofertiliser from organic waste



Godisang Spaces (Gauteng) – CircularBuild digital platform for construction waste reuse



Mosebe Enterprise (Western Cape) – Tsepo V3 off-grid energy system for low-income communities



NutriXect (Mpumalanga) – Insect-based poultry feed using organic waste



Phoka M Holdings (Mpumalanga) – Chemical-free water treatment for industrial and mining use



The Itsile Group (Gauteng) – Smart logistics platform to track and reduce carbon emissions



The Makers Club (KwaZulu-Natal) – Smart farming system for irrigation and soil optimisation



Vonnie Projects (Limpopo) – Biomass-based animal feed and energy briquettes

Vusi Skosana, acting head of enterprise development and GCIP SA, PMU at the Technology Innovation Agency, believes South Africa’s transition to a more resilient, lower-carbon economy cannot be achieved solely through policy.

“This is not about ideas that sit stuck on a shelf,” said Skosana.

“It’s about solutions that can be implemented, that can create jobs, and that can respond to real challenges in the economy.”

He said the 10 finalists reflect just how close some of those solutions already are.

In the Northern Cape, Dakar Consulting developed a solar-powered system to produce clean drinking water and off-grid electricity.

This is a potential lifesaver for communities facing unreliable water and power.

In Mpumalanga, Kasi Gas turns organic waste into biogas and fertiliser, helping address the costs of energy and agricultural inputs.

Gauteng-based Gemanlee is tackling a different kind of waste problem by recovering high-value graphite from used electric vehicle batteries.

Skosana said this was a formidable step towards building a local circular economy with clean technologies.

“We’re so proud to see our cleantech sector go from ambition to fruition,” said Skosana.

“We’re seeing businesses big and small tackling real, immediate problems.”

Supporting SA innovators

Since 2014, GCIP-SA has supported more than 265 innovators, with many moving into advanced acceleration and commercialisation stages.

Through initiatives like the Climate Impact Fund, over R150m has been mobilised to help these ventures grow.

The programme is also quietly reshaping participation in innovation.

The latest cohort was made up of 60% youth, 35.2% women and 85% hailed from previously disadvantaged groups.

Skosana said this reflects how cleantech in South Africa is booming beyond the more exclusive and inaccessible tech hubs of the past.

GCIP-SA forms part of a global initiative led by the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation and supported by the Global Environment Facility.

This coalition comes together to accelerate the adoption of clean technology solutions in emerging markets. But its success in South Africa will ultimately be measured locally, noted Skosana.

“The challenge is to take these ideas and see how we can accelerate them at the speed of need.

“While innovation is needed, can it be translated into a business of scale to solve provincial and national problems?

“I have no doubt,” concluded Skosana.