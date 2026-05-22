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    Orms celebrates 30 years of creativity, community and business resilience

    What started in a small garage in Cape Town in 1996 has evolved into one of South Africa’s most recognised creative retail businesses, as Orms celebrates 30 years in business.
    22 May 2026
    22 May 2026
    Orms celebrates 30 years of creativity, community and business resilience

    Founded by photographer Mike Ormrod, Orms has grown from a single photography outlet into a multi-faceted creative business spanning photographic retail, printing, framing, education and e-commerce.

    Today, the company operates multiple branches across Cape Town, Bellville and Somerset West, alongside its specialist services division and the Orms Cape Town School of Photography.

    Built on relationships and adaptability

    For managing director Jason Ormrod, the company’s longevity comes down to staying close to both industry shifts and customer needs.

    “It’s about creating lifetime relationships with our clients,” he says. “Many customers bought their first camera here or developed their first roll of film with us. That shared passion is what has carried the business through the years.”

    Orms has successfully navigated major technological shifts across three decades, evolving from analogue photography into digital retail, online commerce, repairs, rentals and creative education.

    The business has also invested heavily in community-building through workshops, exhibitions, mentorship initiatives and public photography showcases, helping position Orms as more than simply a retailer.

    A local business success story

    In a retail environment where many independent businesses struggle to survive long term, Orms represents a rare example of sustained growth built around expertise, customer trust and cultural relevance.

    The company’s expansion into e-commerce has further strengthened its national footprint, while maintaining the in-store service culture that built its reputation.

    “We still believe in bringing people into our stores, sharing knowledge and building relationships that last for years,” says Jason Ormrod. “Photography and creativity are deeply personal passions, and that human interaction cannot be replaced online.”

    As the company marks its 30th anniversary, Orms says its focus remains firmly on the people who helped shape the business over three decades — from customers and photographers to long-serving staff members who continue driving its creative culture forward.

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