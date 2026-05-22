Are university land sales unexpectedly driving urban development?

Are South Africa’s universities quietly becoming unexpected catalysts for large-scale urban development through the release of strategically located land? A major new project in Johannesburg suggests this trend may already be underway.

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Construction has begun on the first phase of the R18bn Bankenveld District City, a large mixed-use development being built on land formerly owned by the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits), marking one of the most significant private urban developments in Gauteng’s northern growth corridor.

The land, known as the Frankenwald Estate, formed part of Wits’ property portfolio and was approved for sale in 2019. The transaction was later concluded with a private development consortium, and Eris Property Group ownership transferred to Bankenveld District City (Pty) Ltd, a development vehicle jointly controlled by Calgro M3. Proceeds from the transaction are understood to contribute to Wits’ long-term endowment and institutional funding priorities.

Led by Calgro M3 and Eris Property Group, the project is strategically positioned between Sandton and Waterfall City, near the Marlboro Gautrain station and along the N3 corridor. Its location places it within one of Gauteng’s most important economic and transport axes, where demand for integrated residential, commercial and logistics space continues to intensify as urban growth pushes outward from established nodes.

Once complete, the 300ha precinct is expected to deliver more than 20,000 residential opportunities, alongside commercial offices, retail spaces, logistics facilities, and essential social infrastructure including schools, parks and healthcare facilities.

The scale of the development positions it as a long-term urban node rather than a conventional housing estate.

Infrastructure unlocking development

Developers confirmed that bulk and link infrastructure works are currently underway. These early-stage works include road construction, bridges over the Jukskei River, water and sanitation systems, electrical substations, and stormwater infrastructure designed to unlock phased urban development over a 15-year horizon. This infrastructure-first approach is intended to ensure that development can proceed in stages while maintaining long-term capacity for density and mixed-use expansion.

The project is being rolled out in phases, with the first stage forming part of a broader strategy to address housing demand in Johannesburg’s northern corridor, improve spatial efficiency, and reduce long commuting distances between residential areas and major employment hubs such as Sandton and Midrand.

Positioned adjacent to the Marlboro Gautrain station, the development is designed as a transit-oriented precinct, reinforcing the growing role of public-transport infrastructure in shaping higher-density urban growth in Gauteng. The integration of rail connectivity is central to its planning logic, supporting a shift away from car-dependent suburban expansion.

It also strengthens the emerging Sandton–Waterfall–Midrand corridor, which is increasingly functioning as a connected urban system rather than a series of isolated developments. This corridor-based model reflects a broader shift in South African urban planning towards integrated regional growth networks.

While Waterfall City is often cited as a leading example of a privately developed smart-city precinct, Bankenveld District City extends this model with a stronger emphasis on integration with surrounding urban nodes, affordability, and direct connectivity to existing transport infrastructure.