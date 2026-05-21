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    Building collapse kills at least 4 people in Morocco's Fez

    At least four people were killed and six others injured when a four-storey building collapsed overnight in the Moroccan city of Fez, about 200km (124 miles) east of Rabat, local authorities said on Thursday, 21 May 2026.
    By Ahmed Eljechtimi
    21 May 2026
    21 May 2026
    Source: Reuters.
    Source: Reuters.

    State media 2M had said 11 people were killed before issuing an official correction.

    Authorities said a search for others who might still be buried was ongoing.

    Local media showed footage of rescuers and residents digging through the rubble.

    An investigation has been launched into the incident, and residents of adjacent buildings were asked to evacuate as a precaution against potential further collapses, authorities said.

    Fez, a former capital dating back to the eighth century and the country's third-most-populous city, has seen similar incidents in recent months, including one in December when two buildings collapsed, killing at least 22 people.

    In 2010, the collapse of a minaret in the historic northern city of Meknes killed 41 people.

    Adib Ben Ibrahim, housing secretary of state, said last year that approximately 38,800 buildings across the country had been classified as being at risk of collapse.

    Share this article

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
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