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    Sasol and CHIETA boost SA’s green hydrogen ambitions

    South Africa’s green hydrogen economy ambitions have received a boost as the Chemical Industries Education and Training Authority (CHIETA) and Sasol implement an industry-integrated Green Hydrogen Fuel Cell Training System at Sasol’s operations in Sasolburg.
    7 Apr 2026
    7 Apr 2026
    Image supplied.
    Image supplied.

    The initiative marks a significant milestone in advancing the country's green hydrogen capabilities.

    The project follows a multi-year commitment between the two organisations.

    In April 2024, CHIETA and Sasol initiated a collaboration to develop the training system.

    After which, CHIETA received the approval of R1.8m in funding in 2025 to enable its implementation.

    Equipping learners with practical competencies

    Developed in collaboration with global fuel cell education specialists Heliocentris, the system provides a realistic, hands-on platform that equips learners with practical competencies in hydrogen fuel cell technology.

    At its core is a working 50W hydrogen fuel cell system, allowing learners to engage directly with the technology and understand key system functions through applied experimentation.

    The programme is further strengthened by complementary training in solar PV and hydrogen system fundamentals, positioning it within the broader renewable energy and electrical trades ecosystem.

    The training system's design bridges the gap between theory and industrial application, builds foundational skills for emerging roles in the hydrogen economy, and ensures safe, scalable training aligned with industry standards.

    "This is what execution at speed looks like," said CHIETA CEO Yershen Pillay.

    "We didn't just talk about green hydrogen — we funded it, built it, and delivered it.

    "Because in the green hydrogen economy, no skills means no transition."

    Sasol, which is positioning itself as a fast follower in the global hydrogen economy, underscored the importance of aligning skills development with evolving market demands.

    The initiative also addresses key industry constraints, including stringent safety requirements and the integration of hydrogen technologies into existing disciplines such as electrical engineering.

    The project highlights the critical role of public–private partnerships in accelerating South Africa's readiness for the energy transition.

    As global investment in green hydrogen continues to gain momentum, initiatives such as this position South Africa not only as a participant in the emerging market but as a producer of the skills required to sustain and grow it.

    Read more: training, skills training, renewable energy, Sasol, CHIETA, hydrogen, Yershen Pillay, education and training, Solar PV, hydrogen fuel, energy transition, green hydrogen, just energy transition, hydrogen economy, Chemical Industries Education and Training Authority, green hydrogen economy
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