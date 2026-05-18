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    Bolt launches electric vehicle ride-hailing service in South Africa

    Bolt has launched an electric vehicle (EV) ride category in South Africa, starting in Cape Town, as the mobility platform expands its push into sustainable urban transport across the continent.
    18 May 2026
    18 May 2026
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The company plans to scale the fleet to 500 electric vehicles by December 2026, with a rollout in Johannesburg expected to follow the Cape Town launch.

    Cape Town chosen as launch city

    The EV category has been introduced through a fleet partnership with YugoRide, which will support initial deployment and operational scaling in Cape Town.

    Bolt said the South African rollout forms part of its wider African strategy, where it is already operating electric mobility services in select markets, including Kenya and Nigeria.

    The company currently runs EV categories in more than 70 cities globally.

    Expansion plans and fleet target

    Following the Cape Town launch, Bolt said it will expand the EV category to Johannesburg as part of its national rollout strategy.

    The platform’s target is to reach 500 electric vehicles in South Africa by the end of 2026.

    Focus on driver economics and operating costs

    Bolt said the introduction of EVs is intended not only to reduce emissions but also to improve driver economics, given the lower fuel and maintenance costs associated with electric vehicles.

    The fleet partnership model with YugoRide is aimed at supporting the operational structure required to scale EV adoption locally.

    Government and industry reaction

    Roberto Quintas, Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility at the City of Cape Town, said private-sector participation is important in accelerating cleaner transport solutions.

    He said initiatives like Bolt’s EV rollout contribute to broader environmental targets and support the city’s long-term mobility plans.

    Building an EV ecosystem

    William Huang, co-founder of YugoRide, said the transition to electric mobility requires more than vehicles alone, pointing to the need for infrastructure and operational support.

    He said the partnership with Bolt is aimed at helping build a more structured EV ecosystem for ride-hailing in South Africa.

    Broader African strategy

    Bolt said the South African launch builds on its broader strategy to expand electric mobility across Africa, alongside continued investment in its ride-hailing operations.

    The company has previously highlighted its focus on improving safety, efficiency and sustainability within urban transport systems.

    The EV rollout forms part of Bolt’s wider effort to transition toward lower-emission mobility solutions across its markets.

    Read more: electric cars, electric vehicles, e-hailing, EVs, Bolt
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