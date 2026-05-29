South Africa
ESG CSI & Philanthropy
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Unilever South AfricaTrialogueCape ChamberGagasi FMDunlop Tyres SASafripolHOT 102.7FMKIC South AfricaYellow Door EnergyProvantageEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    From purpose to impact: Unilever's Rexona unveils Safe-Hub to empower KwaMashu youth

    Safe-Hub, Rexona and eThekwini Municipality today officially launched the Rexona Safe-Hub KwaMashu, a new community facility and full youth programme offering for the people of KwaMashu, Durban.
    Issued by Unilever South Africa
    29 May 2026
    29 May 2026
    From purpose to impact: Unilever's Rexona unveils Safe-Hub to empower KwaMashu youth

    This is a significant moment for KwaMashu, one that the community has been central to shaping from the very beginning. eThekwini Municipality has been a foundational partner throughout in providing the land, the infrastructure and the civic commitment that made the launch possible. Rexona joins as an investor in this community putting its name and its funding behind Safe-Hub’s proven community model that unites all partners in a shared belief that young people in underserved communities deserve more than short-term interventions.

    Safe-Hub creates collaborative spaces where young people can access the care, resources and opportunities they need to thrive. South Africa is where the model was built and proven - working in underserved communities to break cycles of intergenerational poverty, not through short-term programmes, but through long-term ecosystem change. Founded in 2007 and now active across South Africa, Germany, the United States, Côte d’Ivoire and India, it has become an award-winning platform for collective impact - delivering programmes spanning early childhood, youth development, employability and health.

    The KwaMashu site is also the beginning of something larger: a vision for community precincts that generate their own economic activity, keeping jobs, enterprise and growth anchored where they are needed most.

    For Rexona, this sponsorship allows the brand to bring it’s purpose to life within South Africa. Rexona wants to give everyone the confidence to move more by breaking the limits to movement. The brand’s presence here is grounded in the conviction that movement is transformative, and that the community deserves the best conditions to succeed.

    eThekwini Municipality has been a central partner in making the site possible, providing the land and infrastructure backbone the project required. Community engagement has been at the heart of the process from the outset - a deliberate effort to ensure that what gets built here reflects what KwaMashu actually needs, and that the people it serves feel ownership over what it becomes.

    “KwaMashu is exactly where Safe-Hub belongs - in communities where young people have the talent, the drive and the ambition, but not always the space or the opportunity. Today that changes. We are grateful to Rexona and eThekwini for making it possible.”

    – Florian Zech, Safe-Hub managing director

    “Rexona exists to get people moving - and KwaMashu is exactly the kind of place where movement changes lives. We are proud to put our name on this site and even prouder to be part of what happens here over the years.”

    – Stefan Cloete, CEO – Unilever Southern Africa

    “The City of eThekwini has long believed in KwaMashu. This launch turns that belief into something young people can walk through, learn in and grow from.”

    – Cllr Thembubuhle Ntuli, chair economic development and planning committee

    KwaMashu is one part of a much bigger story. Safe-Hub is growing across South Africa and beyond with an ambition to reach millions of young people who deserve the same chance to shape their own futures.

    Today, it started with excited children running onto a field.


    Share this article
    Unilever South Africa
    We are Unilever, we are 125,000 people across the world. We have many brand names in over 190 countries. We are a global company with a global purpose. Brighten everyday life for all.
    TopicsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz