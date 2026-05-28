Gagasi FM and Hollywood Foundation unite to rebuild Umzilikazi Secondary School in KZN

The Umzilikazi Secondary School in Utrecht, Newcastle, which was devastated by severe thunderstorms just after Christmas 2025, is being rebuilt with the help of Gagasi FM, The Sound of KZN, and the Hollywood Foundation.

The school, which accommodates 1,760 learners and is the only non-fee-paying facility in the area, was left completely unusable after year-end storms levelled six classrooms and severely damaged the rest. Learners were temporarily relocated to neighbouring schools in January and have had to endure lengthy, expensive and potentially dangerous commutes.

The extensive rebuilding project, which is a multi-million-rand investment, is fully funded by the Hollywood Foundation. Construction began in March and is expected to be completed by end of May with the official handover scheduled to follow soon afterwards.

At the time of the destructive weather, Umzilikazi Secondary School was already grappling with ageing buildings and a lack of resources. It will now be gifted with 15 fully equipped new classrooms plus appropriate furniture.

In short, according to Hollywood Foundation PR officer, Vuyisile Ngobese, this constitutes the essential infrastructure needed for a safe, dignified, and enabling learning environment for both learners and educators.

She emphasises that the rebuild goes beyond bricks and mortar: “Our contribution to the Umzilikazi Secondary School is an investment in the future of this community and the country as a whole. Through supporting communities such as this, we ensure that our Community Infrastructure and Enabling Spaces programme can make an important difference. It is through creating a sound educational ecosystem that we can ensure that our learners – who are ultimately our future - can thrive academically and socially and contribute to the growth of the local economy and beyond.”

The school was adopted by Gagasi FM in 2025 under the radio station’s CSI campaign affectionately known as, Geleza Ne Gagasi Adopt A School. Due to the scope of the work needed to rebuild the school, it has taken a considerable period for the necessary building to be approved.

Pinky Myeni, head of the Commercial Hub at Gagasi FM, points out that this project also reflects the station’s deep-rooted commitment to meaningful community development: “Education is the cornerstone of any thriving society. This project is about restoring dignity, creating opportunity, and ensuring that learners and teachers at Umzilikazi Secondary School have an environment that supports growth and excellence. We are proud to partner with Hollywood Foundation on a project that will change lives because it aligns perfectly with our Geleza Ne Gagasi Adopt A School CSI campaign.”

Gagasi FM has followed the journey from the initial rebuild stages through to completion and beyond, ensuring transparency and continued public engagement. Sustained on-air, digital, and on-the-ground storytelling will give a voice to the learners, educators, and community members impacted by the project. Regular progress updates will be shared across Gagasi FM and Hollywood Foundation platforms.

This partnership stands as a powerful testimony to what can be achieved when media and community-focused organisations unite with a shared purpose, building schools, restoring dignity, and shaping future leaders through education.