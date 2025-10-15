South Africa
    Gagasi FM announces the annual Beach Fest

    Issued by Gagasi FM
    15 Oct 2025
    15 Oct 2025
    Gagasi FM, the sound of KZN, is thrilled to announce the return of one of KwaZulu-Natal’s most iconic summer events – the annual Gagasi FM Beach Fest, set to take place on Saturday, 6 December 2025, at the vibrant Moses Mabhida Stadium People’s Park, Durban.
    Firmly established as the ultimate launchpad for Durban’s summer season, the Gagasi FM Beach Fest has become a staple on the entertainment calendar, drawing twelve thousand music lovers, partygoers, and loyal listeners. Now on its twelfth instalment, this music festival unites KZNers through unforgettable performances and cultural experiences, and 2025 promises to be bigger than ever before.

    This year’s edition, like every year, will showcase an electrifying line-up of South Africa’s finest talent. Festival-goers can look forward to explosive performances by Oscar Mbo, Morda Bongz, Jazzwrld & Thukuthela, Mawhoo, DJ Maphorisa, Nasty C, K.O, Trompies, Mdu Masilela, Gold Max, Zakwe & Duncan, BeastRSA, and Dumi Mkokstad. Fans will also enjoy high-energy sets from DJ Tira, Dladla Mshunqisi, Sizwe Mdlalose, Mgilane, and Gagasi FM DJs such as Sphectacular & DJ Naves & DJ Happygal.

    The entire event will be hosted by Gagasi FM’s talented presenters such as Felix Hlophe, Minnie Ntuli, Selbeyonce, Khaya Mthethwa, DJ Sonic, Nkulee Mbatha, Sizwe Sibisi, Lusanda Mnqayi, Collen Zondo, Lwandle Masoka, Khulekani Mbambo, Mkay-Music, and Sphokuhle Luthuli.

    “Beach Fest is more than just a music festival – it’s a celebration of Durban, its people, and our vibrant culture. Each year we aim to elevate the experience, and 2025 will be no different. With this incredible line-up and our loyal supporters, we know it will be a festival to remember,” says Minenhle Dlamini, managing director at Gagasi FM.

    Gagasi FM is also proud to welcome back Telkom and Absa as official sponsors for the 2025 edition. After a successful partnership in 2024, both brands have renewed their commitment to supporting one of Durban’s biggest summer spectacles.

    Gates will open at 10am and cooler boxes enter for free between 10am and 12pm. Thereafter R200 will be charged per cooler box until 3pm. No cooler boxes will be allowed inside the venue after 3pm. Tickets are available at TicketPro, Pick n Pay, and Spar. Early bird tickets are available now at R350 for General Access, thereafter from 1 November 2025 they will be available at R380. VIP tickets are R1000 throughout. All tickets are available at TicketPro and the Gagasi FM Beach Fest fans are encouraged to purchase early to avoid disappointment.

    The countdown to summer begins now. Join the GNation on 6 December 2025 at Moses Mabhida’s People’s Park and experience the energy, music, and culture that only the Gagasi FM Beach Fest can deliver.

    Here's to another twelve years of great music, memorable events, and bringing summer vibes to Durban!

    Facebook: GagasiWorld | Twitter: @GagasiFM | Instagram: @gagasifm

    Gagasi FM
    Gagasi FM is the number one commercial radio station in KwaZulu Natal to reach the black urban and peri-urban black youth.
