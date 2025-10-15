IAS represents SA on global ad forum

South Africa's Independent Agency Search & Selection Company (IAS) will be at the AdForum Worldwide Summit, which takes place next week in London.

Johanna McDowell, founder and CEO of IAS and partner for Scopen Africa, will be at the AdForum Worldwide Summit, which takes place next week in London.

This twice-yearly invitation-only event brings together search consultants from across the globe with agency CEOs who are rewriting the rules of creativity and client growth.

It's an exclusive forum where business opportunities are discussed, industry shifts are decoded and the future of marketing communications takes shape.

What makes the Summit essential

The AdForum Summit is all about access and insight.

This year, agency leaders from holding companies, global networks and breakthrough independents will present their strategies, vision and work directly to over 30 global search consultants spanning six continents.

These aren't public presentations; they're private, candid conversations held at agency offices where CEOs share their view from the top with the people who influence where the industry's money flows.

For consultants navigating an increasingly complex marketing ecosystem, it's a fully hosted, week-long immersion into which agencies are actually driving growth for their clients right now.

London 2025: the line-up

This year's programme features agencies at the forefront of creative excellence and business transformation.

Global powerhouses, including WPP, Omnicom Advertising Group and Dentsu Creative, and Ogilvy will present alongside a strong showing from independents like, DEPT, Unchartered, Joint and PMG.

Conversations will centre on network consolidations, the surge of independent agencies and how agencies are adapting to marketers' rapidly evolving needs.

The highlight? A meeting with Cindy Rose, WPP's new CEO, who took the helm on 1 September 2025.

Why IAS attends

For two decades, IAS has been the only South African pitch consulting company consistently participating in the AdForum Summit. It's how they stay ahead.

"We accept the invitation, along with the investment in costs, because staying at the forefront isn't optional—it's essential," says Johanna McDowell, founder and CEO of IAS and partner for Scopen Africa.

"The AdForum Summit gives us direct access to the conversations shaping our industry's future.

“This year is particularly significant as agencies grapple with fundamental questions: How do they partner with business differently? How do they break through old models and tackle the next frontier of challenges? These are the discussions that matter for our clients back home."

IAS will join 34 other consultancies from across the globe, representing markets from the United Kingdom, United States, Europe, United Arab Emirates and Australia. McDowell will represent Scopen Africa at the Summit alongside Scopen colleagues from Spain.

Bringing London insights home

IAS will host a masterclass on 28 January 2026, sharing key insights, learnings and case studies from the London Summit. Follow IAS on LinkedIn for details.

The AdForum Worldwide Summit runs from 20 to 23 October 2025 in London.