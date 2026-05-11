Gagasi FM received multiple nominations in the Best of Durban Readers’ Choice Awards 2026

Gagasi FM, The Sound of KZN, has been nominated in multiple categories in the prestigious Best of Durban Readers’ Choice Awards 2026. The nominations reflect the station’s continued impact and strong connection with its audiences.

The categories in which Gagasi FM has been nominated are as follows:

Best Local Radio Station Gagasi FM

Best Local Radio Personality Felix Hlope

Selby “Selbeyonce” Mkhize

Njabs Zwane

Best Local Radio Show The Uprising on Gagasi FM

The Gagasi FM Fastlane

Best DJ DJ Happy Gal

Kings of the Weekend (Sphectacula and DJ Naves)

“We are very excited about the nominations. This further demonstrates the strength of the brand, content and our personalities. We have always said that we represent the urban youth culture, and to receive such nominations in the Best of Durban Readers’ Choice Awards is proof that we are leaving up to that.

The nominations also come at a time when the station is celebrating its 20th anniversary, so we consider these as part of the Gagasi FM success story,” says Gagasi FM Head of Audience Experience, Alex Mthiyane.

Voting for various categories in the Best of Durban Readers’ Choice Awards 2026 is now open until 17 May 2026. For more information and guide on how to vote, visit www.bestofsouthafrica.co.za.



