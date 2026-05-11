Trending
Subscribe & Follow
Gagasi FM received multiple nominations in the Best of Durban Readers’ Choice Awards 2026
The categories in which Gagasi FM has been nominated are as follows:
- Best Local Radio Station
Gagasi FM
- Best Local Radio Personality
Felix Hlope
Selby “Selbeyonce” Mkhize
Njabs Zwane
- Best Local Radio Show
The Uprising on Gagasi FM
The Gagasi FM Fastlane
- Best DJ
DJ Happy Gal
Kings of the Weekend (Sphectacula and DJ Naves)
“We are very excited about the nominations. This further demonstrates the strength of the brand, content and our personalities. We have always said that we represent the urban youth culture, and to receive such nominations in the Best of Durban Readers’ Choice Awards is proof that we are leaving up to that.
The nominations also come at a time when the station is celebrating its 20th anniversary, so we consider these as part of the Gagasi FM success story,” says Gagasi FM Head of Audience Experience, Alex Mthiyane.
Voting for various categories in the Best of Durban Readers’ Choice Awards 2026 is now open until 17 May 2026. For more information and guide on how to vote, visit www.bestofsouthafrica.co.za.
- Gagasi FM received multiple nominations in the Best of Durban Readers’ Choice Awards 202611 May 11:18
- Gagasi FM unveils exciting new line-up02 Apr 09:15
- 20 years of Gagasi FM17 Mar 09:49
- Gagasi FM and Hollywood Foundation partner for the 3rd Annual Gagasi FM Christmas17 Dec 14:44
- Gagasi FM announces the annual Beach Fest15 Oct 13:03