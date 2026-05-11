Happy Pay and Ozow partner to expand zero-deposit BNPL across local merchants

Happy Pay, South Africa’s ad-subsidised payments network, has announced a strategic partnership with Ozow that will make zero-deposit, interest-free Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) available across Ozow’s merchant network.

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The partnership significantly expands access to BNPL functionality for South African retailers and e-commerce businesses, while aiming to reduce friction at checkout for consumers.

BNPL becomes part of Ozow’s payment ecosystem

Through the integration, merchants already using Ozow can activate Happy Pay’s BNPL offering without additional development work, new contracts or major changes to their existing payment infrastructure.

The system plugs directly into the existing Ozow payment flow, allowing merchants to enable zero-deposit instalment payments almost immediately.

Ozow currently connects businesses to more than 47 million South African bank account holders and processes payments across e-commerce, QR, in-store and payment-link channels.

The integration gives Happy Pay immediate access to one of South Africa’s largest digital payments ecosystems.

Zero-deposit BNPL targets checkout friction

The partnership comes as BNPL continues evolving from a niche fintech product into a mainstream retail payment expectation.

Unlike many traditional instalment models, Happy Pay positions itself around zero deposits, zero interest and simplified onboarding, with the instalment cost subsidised through merchant partnerships rather than consumer fees.

Wesley Billett, CEO of Happy Pay, said the collaboration reflects changing customer expectations around payment flexibility.

“BNPL is no longer a niche payment method. It is becoming a standard expectation at checkout,” said Billett.

“By partnering with Ozow, we are able to extend this capability to a broader merchant base, while maintaining a seamless and responsible customer experience.”

For retailers, the offering is designed to address one of the biggest conversion barriers in online and retail commerce: customers abandoning purchases when faced with deposits, interest charges or lengthy application processes.

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Merchants seek conversion without complexity

Lyle Eckstein, chief commercial officer at Ozow, said merchants increasingly want solutions that improve checkout performance without creating operational complexity.

“Merchants are looking for practical ways to improve performance at checkout without adding complexity,” said Eckstein.

“This partnership enables exactly that, giving merchants access to a proven payment method that can drive conversion and unlock new customer segments, while remaining fully aligned with Ozow’s single integration approach.”

The integration also reflects a broader fintech trend toward embedded financial services, where payment flexibility is incorporated directly into existing commerce infrastructure rather than operating as standalone financial products.

Advertising subsidises the payment model

A notable differentiator within Happy Pay’s model is its use of an AI-driven advertising engine to subsidise instalment costs.

The platform uses behavioural signals and purchase intent data to connect shoppers with relevant product advertising, generating additional revenue streams that support the interest-free payment structure.

This creates a model where merchants potentially benefit not only from improved conversion rates, but also from customer acquisition and incremental sales opportunities driven by targeted advertising.

The approach reflects the growing convergence between fintech, retail media and commerce platforms.

Expansion follows recent funding round

The partnership forms part of Happy Pay’s broader expansion strategy as it positions itself within South Africa’s everyday commerce infrastructure.

The company recently secured a $5m seed funding round led by Partech and says it now serves more than 600,000 registered users.

By integrating into Ozow’s merchant network, Happy Pay gains immediate large-scale distribution across South Africa’s retail and e-commerce landscape.

South Africa’s fintech competition intensifies

The announcement also highlights the intensifying competition within South Africa’s digital payments and BNPL sectors.

As retailers increasingly prioritise flexible payment options to stimulate consumer spending in a constrained economic environment, fintech providers are racing to integrate more deeply into merchant ecosystems.

For payment platforms, BNPL has evolved beyond a financing feature into a strategic conversion and customer-retention tool.

The Happy Pay and Ozow partnership signals how embedded finance, AI-driven commerce and payment flexibility are increasingly converging to reshape the South African checkout experience.

The approach reflects the growing convergence between fintech, retail media and commerce platforms.