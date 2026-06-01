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    PayJustNow partners with Medicross offering BNPL options

    PayJustNow has partnered with Netcare Medicross medical and dental centres, giving patients a new way to manage the often prohibitive upfront cost of private GP and dental visits without having to absorb the full amount at once.
    1 Jun 2026
    1 Jun 2026
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The launch marks a significant category expansion for PayJustNow, taking Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) and extended payment options further into everyday healthcare needs.

    Netcare Medicross forms part of Netcare’s Primary Care Division. It provides primary healthcare through more than 1.5 million visits a year across Netcare Medicross and Primecure centres in eight provinces.

    For patients, the new payment option addresses a familiar pressure point. A GP visit, dental consultation, or treatment for a sudden toothache does not always arrive at the right moment in the month.

    For private patients, or even for a patient on a medical aid with limited benefits, the out-of-pocket payment can affect cash flow.

    “Primary healthcare is often time-sensitive,” says Dean Hyde, chief operating officer at PayJustNow.

    “This is not about encouraging people to spend more. It is about giving them a structured way to manage necessary costs when care is needed, while keeping repayments clear, predictable, and aligned to their budget.”

    “Adding PayJustNow gives patients another practical payment option when they visit a Medicross medical or dental centre,” says Sara Nayager, managing director at Netcare Medicross.

    “It supports access to private primary health care by helping patients manage upfront costs in a way that is clear and controlled, while healthcare providers are paid in full at the time of service.”

    As Medicross’s exclusive BNPL provider, the partnership follows strong uptake across other health-related categories, including optometry and physiotherapy through the PayJustNow platform.

    According to Hyde, the Medicross launch shows how entrenched BNPL has become in the everyday consumer’s financial behaviour, moving from discretionary purchases into more essential categories where timing and affordability really matter.

    “People often associate BNPL with retail purchases such as fashion, footwear, or homeware. But the strongest use cases are increasingly in areas where consumers need flexibility without taking on open-ended debt. Healthcare is a clear example of that change,” says Hyde.

    The move also reflects PayJustNow’s broader merchant strategy, which is focused on expanding beyond conventional retail into categories that support everyday participation in the economy.

    “When BNPL is used responsibly, it can smooth cash flow at moments that matter. That is the real value. It gives consumers more room to manage necessary expenses without delaying care or destabilising the rest of the month,” concludes Hyde.

    Read more: Medicross, Buy Now Pay Later, PayJustNow, accessible healthcare, Dean Hyde
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