South Africa
Marketing & Media Advertising
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Hook, Line & SinkerAscent AfricaBusiness Partners LimitedJoe PublicThe Odd NumberBoundlessKLASAMROThe Walt Disney Company AfricaTBWASENTECHBroad MediaMultiChoiceCaxton MediaThe Up&Up GroupEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Heineken’s new global agency model rolls out for 2030

    Heineken has appointed a new roster of Creative, Production, and Media partners to accelerate the next phase of growth for its Global and Power Brands portfolio.
    11 May 2026
    11 May 2026
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    Growth strategy

    “This marks a significant step in Heineken’s EverGreen 2030 Growth Strategy and the ambition to build a more streamlined, effective, and future-fit agency model, designed to deliver greater creative impact, operational efficiency, and consistency at scale. Moving to fewer, better and bigger agency partners is part of our broader Freddyai Commercial transformation," said Bram Westenbrink, chief commercial officer at Heineken.

    Following a competitive pitch process, Heineken has reappointed dentsu as its agency for Global Media, and Publicis for Global secondary Production. The Global Creative roster has been consolidated with three Holding companies: Publicis, WPP, and Stagwell. Creative for the Heineken brand was out of scope for this review and continues to be in the hands of Publicis.

    The brand said the new structure ensures that Heineken's Global Brands Amstel, Birra Moretti, Desperados, and Tiger, as well as selected priority local power brands, are supported by a focused set of strategic partners, enabling stronger brand building through deeper collaboration, and greater consistency and scalability across markets.

    Distinctive brands

    “Our new agency ecosystem is a key enabler of our ambition to build stronger, more distinctive brands at scale. By partnering with a smaller number of world-class agencies, we are creating the conditions for deeper collaboration, sharper strategic focus, and more impactful creativity.

    "At the same time, this model allows us to operate with greater speed and efficiency, ensuring we can deliver high-quality work consistently across our global and local brand portfolio. We are grateful to all participating agencies for their commitment throughout this extensive process. The quality of thinking, creativity, and talent on display was exceptional," said Jorn Socquet, senior director global brand impact & growth transformation at Heineken.

    The transition to the new agency model will begin immediately, with a phased implementation aligned to brand planning cycles to ensure continuity and business stability across markets.

    Read more: Publicis, Heineken, Dentsu, marketing and advertising
    Share this article
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz