Heineken introduces whisper mode for the UEFA champions league semi-finals, but silence isn’t guaranteed

For many football fans, late‑night matches usually come with an unspoken tension: keep the noise down… or wake up the whole house trying.

Enter ‘Whisper Mode’ – a playful social experiment designed to see if football fans can experience the intensity of the game at a lower volume. (They can’t. But it’s fun to try.)

Created in partnership with SuperSport, Heineken®’s Whispering Commentator gives fans a quieter way to follow the match. Voiced by Lemi Loco and available via the language settings on SuperSport, it delivers all the tension, drama and build-up of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals… just in a whisper.

“Late‑night football is one of those shared experiences that brings people together, but it also comes with very real compromises,” says Warrick Wyngaard, Marketing Communication Manager at Heineken® South Africa. “Whisper Mode was born from that tension. It’s about giving fans a solution that lets them stay part of the moment.”

The launch builds on Heineken®’s global ‘Fans Have More Friends’ platform which celebrates how shared fandom fosters connection, both in and out of the game. Whether it’s a last-minute winner or a controversial call, those moments are rarely experienced in silence.

Off the screen, Heineken teamed up with Checkers Sixty60 to tap into how fans prepare for match nights, from last‑minute orders and shared snacks to spontaneous plans right before kick‑off. Leading this moment is actor Kwenzo Pholoba, whose involvement in the campaign representing a new generation of fans and the real, relatable ways they experience the game.

For a limited time only, fans who ordered any two Heineken® products via the app were entered into a draw to attend the Heineken House semi‑final experience, where watching quietly is definitely not expected. Because while Whisper Mode may lower the volume, it can’t contain the passion.

Heineken House is more than a watch party, it’s a space where fans come together to watch, talk, and react. It highlights that football isn’t just about loud moments, but about sharing the experience with the people you’re watching with.

Ultimately, it’s not about how quietly you watch, but who you watch with, because the real power of the game lies in the moments fans share. When fans have more friends, they make more noise. Because Football was never meant to be enjoyed in silence.



