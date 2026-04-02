Gagasi FM unveils exciting new line-up

Gagasi FM proudly unveils its highly anticipated new on-air line-up, marking a bold new chapter for the station. The refreshed line-up reflects station’s commitment to deliver compelling and entertaining content that resonates with the constantly evolving audience.

Seasoned radio personalities Linda ‘Mr Magic’ Sibiya and Mzo 'Mzokoloko' Gumede are joining Gagasi FM. Sibiya will be doing the 'Gagasi FM Early Mornings' with Linda Sibiya (Weekdays 5am–6am) as well as 'Sunday Devotion' (Sundays 6am–10pm). Mzo is making a return to do the brand-new show, 'Gagasi FM Midday with Mzokoloko and Luyanda Khambule' (weekdays 12pm–3pm). The powerhouse duo Felix Hlophe and Minnie Ntuli will continue to anchor mornings with the revamped 'Gagasi FM Breakfast with Felix and Minnie' (weekdays 6am–9am) still bringing their signature mix of humour, insight, and engaging conversations. Njabs Zwane, affectionately known as uMamm o-Custard, remains a mid-morning staple with the new look magazine show, 'Gagasi FM Mid-mornings with Njabs Zwane'(weekdays 9am–12pm).

Driving listeners home is the ever-energetic trio Sphectacula, Selby 'Selbeyonce'Mkhize and DJ Naves with the entertainment packed 'Gagasi FM Drive with Sphectacula, Selbeyonce and DJ Naves' (weekdays 3pm–6pm). The talk show returns as the Gagasi FM Talk Hour for the open line edition with Manelisi Ndwandwe (Mondays 7pm–8pm), and as Gagasi FM Indaba with Alex Mthiyane (Tuesdays to Thursdays 6pm–8pm). The Sports show returns as Gagasi FM Sports Zone with Xolile Mpisane (Mondays 6pm–7pm), and as Gagasi FM Sports Zone with Samkelo Sports Mjita (Fridays 6pm–7pm).

Other changes include DJ Sonic moving to do Late Night Shandis (Mondays to Thursdays 10pm–1am), as well as iPre Party alongside DJ Happy Gal (Fridays 7pm–10pm). Sizwe Sibisi will now be doing the Gagasi Saturday Breakfast (Saturdays 6am–9am), while Nkulee Mbatha will be taking over the Gagasi Saturday Groove (Saturdays 1pm–4pm).

"This line-up reflects our ongoing commitment to evolving with our audience while staying true to our identity as The Sound of KZN. We are excited to bring our listeners a mix of tried and tested voices, together with the young and entertaining personalities that will keep up with the dynamic trends in the market. Even with the show names, we are moving to a direction where we want to ensure consistent top of mind for the brand. As Gagasi FM is celebrating 20 years this year, we are entering a new era where we need to take the brand and how listeners connect with the brand, to the next level," says Alex Mthiyane, head of Audience Experience at Gagasi FM.

The new line-up kicked off on-air on Wednesday 1 April 2026.

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For further information, please contact Khulekani Shandu, Business Development lead | Tel: 031 584 5300 | Cell: 083 792 5737 | Email: az.oc.599isagag@sinakeluhk or Ntsike Mchunu, PR and Consumer Marketing coordinator | Tel: 031 584 5300 | Cell: 081 411 0832 | Email: az.oc.599isagag@ikistn.



