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    Gagasi FM Rising Star sports presenter search top 5 announced

    Gagasi FM announced the top five finalists for the station’s Rising Star sports presenter search. This year’s edition of the presenter search saw an overwhelming and impressive response from aspiring sports presenters whose entries demonstrated great passion for both broadcasting and sports.
    Issued by Gagasi FM
    8 Jul 2026
    8 Jul 2026
    Gagasi FM Rising Star sports presenter search top 5 announced

    The top five finalists are as follows:

    • Wendi Ntshangase (22 yrs) from Ntuzuma, Durban
    • Sthokoziso Ntshangase (32 yrs) from Escourt
    • Sfundo Mkhize (22 yrs) from Obuka, Empangeni
    • Sli Diaza (27 yrs) from Richards Bay
    • Thabiso Khumalo (23 yrs) from eMondlo, Vryheid.

    The announcement of the top five finalists marks the very exciting and even more competitive stage of the campaign. The finalists will get an opportunity to showcase their sports presenting talents by presenting sports bulletins alongside Gagasi FM's sports presenters, award-winning Samkelo Sports Mjita, and Ayanda Nyuswa. The Gagasi FM audience will vote for their favourite by liking the finalist's video on Gagasi FM's Facebook page.

    This year's judging panel for presenter search includes external judges such as, former Springbok women player and former Sharks women captain, Zinhle Ndawonde, sports editor of Ilanga Newspaper, Zakhele Mchunu, and communications and sports consultant, Philani Mabaso.

    “We are very excited about the growth of the rising star presenter search campaign. From the quality of entries received, to the quality of the judging panel behind the scenes and the quality of the top five finalists, the campaign is growing in all aspects. The external judges we brought onboard this year are bringing in their sporting expertise to the process. Most importantly, this also strengthens the credibility of judging process. We would also like to thank our audience for their role in the growth of the campaign through voting. We wish the top 5 finalists all the best as we enter in the last phase of the campaign,” says Gagasi FM head of audience experience, Alex Mthiyane.

    The public voting for the top five finalists will close on Thursday 9 July at 12 midday. The public vote will count towards 30% of the decision, while the rest will be the judges' decision.

    The winner will be announced on Friday 10 July.

    Facebook: GagasiWorld | Twitter: @GagasiFM | Instagram: @gagasifm

    Read more: Gagasi FM, Alex Mthiyane
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    Gagasi FM is the number one commercial radio station in KwaZulu Natal to reach the black urban and peri-urban black youth.
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