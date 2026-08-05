Gagasi FM and Hollywood Foundation hand over brand new classrooms to Umzilikazi Secondary School in KZN

A long-awaited dream has become a reality for the learners and educators of Umzilikazi Secondary School in Utrecht, northern KwaZulu-Natal, as Gagasi FM and Hollywood Foundation today officially handed over newly built classrooms and brand-new classroom furniture through the station's flagship Corporate Social Investment (CSI) initiative, Geleza Ne Gagasi.

The handover marks the successful culmination of a journey that began in 2025 when Gagasi FM adopted Umzilikazi Secondary School through its Adopt-A-School programme. At the time, more than 1,700 learners and educators were forced to teach and learn in ageing prefabricated classrooms that had long exceeded their lifespan. Despite these challenges, the school community remained resilient and hopeful that change would come.

Today, through the power of partnership, that hope has become reality. Three new classroom blocks comprising 15 classrooms have been constructed and fully furnished with 300 new school desks. This provides learners and teachers with a safe, dignified and inspiring environment in which to teach and learn. The project also includes 1,800 stationery packs, aimed at further supporting learners beyond the classroom.

The occasion brings together learners, parents, educators, the School Governing Body, government stakeholders, community leaders, representatives from Hollywood Foundation and the Gagasi FM team to celebrate what can be achieved when organisations unite behind a common purpose.

Today's celebration follows another significant milestone for the partnership. On Thursday, 16 July 2026, Gagasi FM and Hollywood Foundation were honoured at the KZN Top Business Awards 2026, receiving the Partnership Award in recognition of the meaningful and lasting impact their collaboration continues to make across communities in KwaZulu-Natal. The awards ceremony, held at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre, celebrated organisations whose partnerships are driving sustainable social and economic change. Gagasi FM proudly accepted the award on behalf of Hollywood Foundation, reaffirming the strength and success of a partnership built on creating opportunities and improving lives.

Receiving this prestigious accolade just weeks before today's classroom handover makes this occasion even more significant. It demonstrates that the partnership between Gagasi FM and Hollywood Foundation is not only being recognised for its impact but is continuing to deliver tangible results for the communities it serves.

Speaking on the significance of today's handover, Pinky Myeni, Head of Commercial Hub at Gagasi FM, says:

"At Gagasi FM, Geleza Ne Gagasi has always been about more than easing the financial pressures of going back to school. It is about restoring dignity, creating opportunity and investing in the future of our young people. Today is the fulfilment of a promise we made to the learners and teachers of Umzilikazi Secondary School. Together with Hollywood Foundation, we are proud to hand over classrooms that will positively impact generations of learners to come."

Kuhle Mkize, Hollywood Group PR Manager, added "At Hollywood Foundation, we believe every learner deserves access to a safe and inspiring environment in which to learn. Our partnership with Gagasi FM demonstrates what can be achieved when organisations come together with a shared purpose and a commitment to creating meaningful, lasting change. This initiative is about creating opportunities, celebrating potential, and equipping learners with the resources they need to thrive. We are honoured to stand alongside the uMzilikazi Secondary School community and look forward to seeing learners grow, succeed, and achieve their dreams for many years to come."

The Geleza Ne Gagasi initiative has become one of KwaZulu-Natal's most impactful CSI programmes, supporting learners through school supplies, bursaries, educational resources and the Adopt-A-School programme, which identifies schools requiring meaningful infrastructure support.

As the celebrations continue throughout the day, Gagasi FM invites listeners and the public to follow the live coverage across the station's on-air platforms and social media channels, where the remarkable transformation of Umzilikazi Secondary School will be shared with communities across the province.



