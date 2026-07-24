Gagasi FM bags award after awards

Gagasi FM, The Sound of KZN, is celebrating a historic milestone after receiving its first-ever accolades at the Best of Durban Readers' Choice Awards 2026, bringing home an impressive five awards in the station's milestone 20th year of broadcasting.

Having been nominated across multiple categories over the years without securing a win, this year's recognition marks a defining moment for The Sound of KZN. The awards are a testament to the unwavering support of Gagasi FM listeners and the station's continued commitment to delivering compelling, authentic and entertaining content that resonates with audiences across KwaZulu-Natal.

Gagasi FM received recognition in the following categories:

Best Local Radio Personality – Winner: Selbeyonce Mkhize



Selbeyonce Mkhize Best Local Radio Personality – 2nd Place: Felix Hlophe



Felix Hlophe Best Local Radio Station – 2nd Place: Gagasi FM



Gagasi FM Best Local Radio Show – 2nd Place: The Uprising



The Uprising Best Local Radio Show – 3rd Place: The Gagasi FM Fastlane

Representatives from the Best of Durban Readers' Choice Awards visited the Gagasi FM studios to personally present the certificates to the winning team. Managing director Minenhle Dlamini accepted the award for Best Local Radio Station on behalf of Gagasi FM, while Felix Hlophe received his individual award for Best Local Radio Personality. DJ Naves accepted the award on behalf of The Gagasi FM Fastlane afternoon drive show. Managing director, Minenhle Dlamini accepted the Best Local Radio Personality award on behalf of Selbeyonce Mkhize.

Speaking on the achievement, Minenhle Dlamini, managing director of Gagasi FM, said, "These awards hold a very special place in our hearts because they represent the voices of the people who matter the most - our listeners. For many years, Gagasi FM has proudly been nominated in the Best of Durban Readers' Choice Awards, and while we came close, we had never taken home an award. To now receive five awards during our 20th year on air is truly humbling and incredibly rewarding."

She added, "This milestone belongs to every listener who has chosen Gagasi FM as their station of choice over the past two decades. It is also a celebration of our talented on-air personalities, producers, content creators and every member of Team Gagasi who pours passion into everything we do. As we celebrate 20 years of broadcasting, these awards are the perfect reminder that authentic local storytelling and meaningful audience connections continue to define who we are."

Gagasi FM also received another award from the KZN Top Business Awards 2026. The glamorous event took place on Thursday 16th July 2026 at the Durban ICC. Gagasi FM was awarded the Partnership Award in partnership Hollywood Foundation for the CSI initiatives they have partnered with including Geleza Ne Gagasi – Adopt A School CSI campaign and the Gagasi FM Christmas Miracle since 2023. The recognition further reinforces Gagasi FM's position as one of KwaZulu-Natal's most loved and influential radio stations, with its CSI initiatives, personalities and programming continuing to shape conversations, entertain audiences and celebrate the rich culture of the province.

As Gagasi FM commemorates two decades of broadcasting excellence in 2026, these first ever Best of Durban Readers' Choice Awards serve as the icing on the cake - an unforgettable milestone that celebrates the station's legacy while inspiring even greater achievements in the years ahead.



