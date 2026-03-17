20 years of Gagasi FM

March 2026 marks a monumental milestone for Gagasi FM as the station celebrates 20 years of servicing and connecting with people of KZN. The anniversary follows the unveiling of “The Sound of KZN” as the station’s refreshed payoff line towards the end of 2024, reinforcing its deep connection with the people, culture and vibrant energy of the province.

For two decades, Gagasi FM has been more than just a radio station – it has been a companion, storyteller and catalyst for positive change in communities across the province and beyond. From shaping the soundtrack of everyday life to championing meaningful community initiatives, the station has consistently placed its listeners at the heart of everything it does.

Community upliftment has always been central to the Gagasi FM brand. Over the years, the station has led impactful Corporate Social Investment (CSI) initiatives that bring hope and tangible support to communities in need.

Key CSI initiatives include:

Geleza NeGagasi – an initiative that assists underprivileged learners with back-to-school needs, helping to ease the financial burden faced by many families at the start of each academic year.



– an initiative that assists underprivileged learners with back-to-school needs, helping to ease the financial burden faced by many families at the start of each academic year. Gagasi Cares 4 KZN – the variety of initiatives that provide support to vulnerable and disadvantaged groups in various communities.



– the variety of initiatives that provide support to vulnerable and disadvantaged groups in various communities. Gagasi FM Christmas Miracle – an annual festive celebration for underprivileged children, where they receive toys, lunch and goodie bags, while enjoying a fun-filled day complete with jumping castles and entertainment.

Gagasi FM has also built a reputation for hosting some of KwaZulu-Natal’s most anticipated lifestyle events, bringing listeners together while celebrating health, entrepreneurship and empowerment.

Signature events include:

Exercise Your Rights Bootcamp – an energetic fitness experience encouraging healthy living.



– an energetic fitness experience encouraging healthy living. Youth in Business Bootcamp – an empowering and networking platform for young entrepreneurs created during the Youth Month.



– an empowering and networking platform for young entrepreneurs created during the Youth Month. The Shero Awards – recognising and celebrating exceptional women who are making a difference in their communities during the Women’s Month.



– recognising and celebrating exceptional women who are making a difference in their communities during the Women’s Month. Gagasi FM Beach Fest – the annual summer lifestyle music experience event that is held on the first Saturday of December to kick off KZN summer.

As part of celebrating the 20th anniversary on the 13th March, each of the station’s prime time shows gave-away R20,000 to one lucky listener. The participating shows were The Uprising (6am – 9am, Mon-Fri) with Felix Hlophe and Minnie Ntuli, The Lift Off (9am – 12pm, Mon-Fri) with Njabs Zwane, Midday Connexion (12pm – 3pm, Mon-Fri) with DJ Sonic and Khaya Mthethwa as well as The Gagasi Fast Lane (3pm – 6pm, Mon-Fri) with Sphectacular, Selbeyonce and DJ Naves. Listeners had to create their own birthday song for Gagasi FM to enter the competition.

In keeping with the station’s commitment to community upliftment, Gagasi FM also visited schools previously adopted through the Geleza NeGagasi – Adopt A School programme to celebrate with the learners by bringing birthday cake. The schools that were visited included, Zinqobele Secondary School in Mtunzini, Dawede Primary School in Molweni, Nhlanhleni Primary School in Howick, Mcushwa High School in Margate, Umzilikazi Secondary School in Utrecht and Mahelane Secondary School in Harding.

As Gagasi FM celebrates this 20-year milestone, the station remains committed to entertaining, informing and uplifting the people of KwaZulu-Natal, while continuing to grow as a platform that amplifies local voices, talent and stories.



