South Africa
Marketing & Media Radio & Audio
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsWomen's MonthCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVWorld PR DayIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Gagasi FMOFM RadioOn the DotInsight SurveyBluegrass DigitalBizcommunity.comHOT 102.7FMTechsys DigitalThe Odd NumberProvantageUnited StationsReach PlayersBrave GroupSA Event DecorMedia24Enquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

MADE POSSIBLE BY:

More #WomensMonth

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Gagasi FM announces mid-season shake-up

    Issued by Gagasi FM
    3 Aug 2026
    Gagasi FM, the sound of KZN, is turning up the heat once more with an exciting mid-season shake-up that will see changes to the station’s two biggest shows while remaining true to what matters the most – its listeners.
    Gagasi FM announces mid-season shake-up
    Gagasi FM announces mid-season shake-up

    Selby 'Selbeyonce' Mkhize will officially join Felix Hlophe as the new co-host of the Gagasi FM Breakfast, airing weekdays from 6am to 9am. On the other side, Minnie Ntuli transitions to afternoons, joining Sphectacular and DJ Naves on The Gagasi Fast Lane, weekdays from 3pm to 6pm.

    The changes reflect Gagasi FM's commitment to ensure continued best listening experience for its audience. For Ntuli, the move comes at the time when she embraces a new chapter in her personal life as a new mother. This change will therefore allow for a healthier relationship between her work and personal life, both of which are very demanding. Her vibrant personality is expected to complement the dynamic energy of the Kings of the weekends.

    As the career of the award-winning Selbeyonce continues to flourish, the transition to the breakfast show comes as a natural progression. The move also follows the overwhelmingly positive listener feedback whenever Selbeyonce was standing in on the Gagasi FM Breakfast. The combination with Felix promises nothing short of exciting, humorous and entertaining mornings.

    Another shake-up is the introduction of the social media content creator, Ashay Sewlal to Umsindo Takeover on Saturdays between 4pm and 7pm. Sewlal will lead the Maskandi Double Play feature in the show. He will further support presenters of the show, Mkay Music and Sphokuhle Luthuli with content moments of the show.

    "At Gagasi FM, our listeners remain at the heart of every decision we make. We've seen the incredible response whenever Selbeyonce has stepped into the breakfast show, and we knew there was something special there. We also believe that Minnie will be a natural fit for the afternoon drive. Her energy and versatile personality will enable her to adapt to the fast pace of the show. The addition of Ashay on Umsindo Takeover will spice up the show, and we believe that his entertaining character will blend well with Abafana bomsindo. With these mid-season changes, we are aiming at strengthening our on-air offering and enhancing the listener experience," says Alex Mthiyane, head of audience experience at Gagasi FM.

    Listeners can tune in to the refreshed weekday line-up as follows:

    • Gagasi FM Breakfast with Felix Hlophe and Selbeyonce Mkhize

      • Monday to Friday | 4–9pm

    • Gagasi Fast Lane with Sphectacular, Minnie Ntuli & DJ Naves

      • Monday to Friday | 3–6pm

    • Umsindo Takeover with Mkay Music, Sphokuhle Luthuli and Ashay Sewlal

      • Saturdays | 4–7pm

    These changes are effective from 1 August 2026.

    Facebook: GagasiWorld | Twitter: @GagasiFM | Instagram: @gagasifm

    For further information, please contact:
    Khulekani Shandu, business development lead | Tel: 031 584 5300 | Cell: 083 792 5737 | Email: az.oc.599isagag@sinakeluhk
    Ntsike Mchunu, PR and consumer marketing coordinator | Tel: 031 584 5300 | Cell: 081 411 0832 | Email: az.oc.599isagag@ikistn

    Read more: Gagasi FM, Alex Mthiyane, Felix Hlophe, Minnie Ntuli
    Share this article
    Gagasi FM
    Gagasi FM is the number one commercial radio station in KwaZulu Natal to reach the black urban and peri-urban black youth.
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz