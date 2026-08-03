Gagasi FM announces mid-season shake-up

Gagasi FM, the sound of KZN, is turning up the heat once more with an exciting mid-season shake-up that will see changes to the station’s two biggest shows while remaining true to what matters the most – its listeners.

Selby 'Selbeyonce' Mkhize will officially join Felix Hlophe as the new co-host of the Gagasi FM Breakfast, airing weekdays from 6am to 9am. On the other side, Minnie Ntuli transitions to afternoons, joining Sphectacular and DJ Naves on The Gagasi Fast Lane, weekdays from 3pm to 6pm.

The changes reflect Gagasi FM's commitment to ensure continued best listening experience for its audience. For Ntuli, the move comes at the time when she embraces a new chapter in her personal life as a new mother. This change will therefore allow for a healthier relationship between her work and personal life, both of which are very demanding. Her vibrant personality is expected to complement the dynamic energy of the Kings of the weekends.

As the career of the award-winning Selbeyonce continues to flourish, the transition to the breakfast show comes as a natural progression. The move also follows the overwhelmingly positive listener feedback whenever Selbeyonce was standing in on the Gagasi FM Breakfast. The combination with Felix promises nothing short of exciting, humorous and entertaining mornings.

Another shake-up is the introduction of the social media content creator, Ashay Sewlal to Umsindo Takeover on Saturdays between 4pm and 7pm. Sewlal will lead the Maskandi Double Play feature in the show. He will further support presenters of the show, Mkay Music and Sphokuhle Luthuli with content moments of the show.

"At Gagasi FM, our listeners remain at the heart of every decision we make. We've seen the incredible response whenever Selbeyonce has stepped into the breakfast show, and we knew there was something special there. We also believe that Minnie will be a natural fit for the afternoon drive. Her energy and versatile personality will enable her to adapt to the fast pace of the show. The addition of Ashay on Umsindo Takeover will spice up the show, and we believe that his entertaining character will blend well with Abafana bomsindo. With these mid-season changes, we are aiming at strengthening our on-air offering and enhancing the listener experience," says Alex Mthiyane, head of audience experience at Gagasi FM.

Listeners can tune in to the refreshed weekday line-up as follows:

Gagasi FM Breakfast with Felix Hlophe and Selbeyonce Mkhize Monday to Friday | 4–9pm

Gagasi Fast Lane with Sphectacular, Minnie Ntuli & DJ Naves Monday to Friday | 3–6pm

Umsindo Takeover with Mkay Music, Sphokuhle Luthuli and Ashay SewlalSaturdays | 4–7pm

These changes are effective from 1 August 2026.

Facebook: GagasiWorld | Twitter: @GagasiFM | Instagram: @gagasifm

For further information, please contact:

Khulekani Shandu, business development lead | Tel: 031 584 5300 | Cell: 083 792 5737 | Email: az.oc.599isagag@sinakeluhk

Ntsike Mchunu, PR and consumer marketing coordinator | Tel: 031 584 5300 | Cell: 081 411 0832 | Email: az.oc.599isagag@ikistn



