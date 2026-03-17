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    Burger King says goodbye to mascot, hello to better service

    Burger King has officially retired its infamous mascot — again. While the “creepy King” was first retired in 2011 after years of surreal, plastic-faced appearances, the character has popped up sporadically in ads and stunts ever since.
    Karabo LedwabaBy Karabo Ledwaba
    17 Mar 2026
    17 Mar 2026
    The creepy King has officially been retired. Source: Burger King.
    The creepy King has officially been retired. Source: Burger King.

    Customer experience

    This time, however, the brand is signalling a more permanent departure, using the move as part of a broader reset: acknowledging past missteps in service, addressing viral complaints, and refocusing on the customer experience rather than relying on a polarising mascot that scared children.

    The campaign acknowledges, quite directly, that the brand has fallen short. Burger King openly admits to service inconsistencies over the past few years, including referencing viral customer complaints that have circulated widely online. Rather than deflecting criticism, the campaign incorporates it, using humour and self-awareness to confront the gap between promise and experience.

    Consumer is King

    “This campaign represents much more than a new ad - it reflects the transformation Burger King has been driving over the past five years,” said Joel Yashinsky, CMO, Burger King US & Canada. “The most important part of that journey has been truly listening to our guests and the millions of people rooting for this brand. So it felt only right to officially hand them the crown.”

    "When creating There’s a new King, and it’s you we knew for sure: this can’t just be another ad campaign. It needs to document the real, years long, story of co-creating the future of Burger King with guests." said Matt McNulty, EVP and Ben Pfutzenreuter, executive creative director of OKRP.

    "Whether that’s giving out the President’s phone number so guests could call him directly, innovating new packaging, processes, or even just better mayo based on their feedback, telling that story had to feel real, transparent, and human. Because it is."

    Read more: retail, Burger King, mascot
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    About Karabo Ledwaba

    Karabo Ledwaba is a Marketing and Media Editor at Bizcommunity and award-winning journalist. Before joining the publication she worked at Sowetan as a content producer and reporter. She was also responsible for the leadership page at SMag, Sowetan's lifestyle magazine. Contact her at marketingnews@bizcommunity.com
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