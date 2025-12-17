Gagasi FM and Hollywood Foundation partner for the 3rd Annual Gagasi FM Christmas

Gagasi FM is proud to announce its continued partnership with Hollywood Foundation for the 3rd Annual Gagasi FM Christmas Miracle, which took place on Monday, 15 December 2025. The long-standing collaboration, which began in 2023, continues to grow from strength to strength through the shared commitment of both organisations to uplift communities across KwaZulu-Natal.

This year’s Christmas Miracle event brought festive cheer to children in the South Coast, with a special focus on less privileged children and children living with disabilities. The Hollywood Foundation has once again stepped forward with generous support, donating toys, food parcels, goodie bags, wheelchairs, and hearing aids to ensure an inclusive and meaningful celebration for every child attending.

The 2025 instalment proved to be a heart-warming and unforgettable day. Children were treated to a variety of exciting activities including face painting, jumping castles, candy floss, and a hot meal. The celebration also featured live a performance by Bello & Gallo, adding extra sparkle to an already magical experience.

“Our partnership with Hollywood Foundation is built on shared values and a deep passion for giving back,” says Pinky Myeni, head of Commercial Hub at Gagasi FM. “The Christmas Miracle has become a cherished tradition, and together we are committed to ensuring that every child - especially those often overlooked - feels seen, valued, and celebrated.”

The Hollywood Foundation echoed this sentiment, reaffirming its dedication to impactful community outreach and meaningful collaborations. "Through our partnership with Gagasi FM's Christmas Miracle 2025 CSI programme, we are honoured to have touched the lives of children along the South Coast of KwaZulu Natal. It is a priority for us to uplift children across KZN and to create lasting memories for them this festive season and beyond just as we have done in other parts of the country,” said Vuyisile Ngobese, public relations officer, Hollywood Foundation.

The organisation’s contribution to this year’s Christmas Miracle reflects a continued drive to create positive change and spread joy where it is needed most. With the 3rd Annual Gagasi FM Christmas Miracle, both Gagasi FM and the Hollywood Foundation aim to create a safe, inclusive, and joy-filled space for children to experience the simple magic of being celebrated during the festive season.



