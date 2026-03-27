SA radio stations feature in "Oscars of Radio Awards"

South Africa has eight entries on the New York Festivals (NYF) 2026 Radio Awards shortlist, with seven for Hot 102.7 and one for Metro FM.

Hot1027's Tara Penny is on the NYF shortlist for On-air talent: broadcast journalist (Source: @ Hot1027 Hot1027

NYF’s Radio Awards welcomes entries from radio stations, networks, and independent producers across 30+ countries. Its mission is to recognise and elevate the exceptional work of the creators shaping today’s global audio storytelling landscape.

South Africa finalists

News program: News documentary/special: Hot 1027, Childhood Matters.



News report/feature: Special report: Hot 1027, Crater City.



Morning drive/Afternoon programming: Music/Personality show Hot 1027: Hot 1027 Drive.



News report/Feature: Human-interest feature: Hot 1027, Lost on Memory Lane.



News report/Feature: Heroes feature: Hot 1027, Remembering Dr Jane Goodall.



News report/Feature: special report hot 1027: Robot wars.



On-air talent: broadcast journalist Hot 1027: Tara Penny.



Talk program: Talk program : South African Broadcasting Corporation – MetroFM, Holding Power To Account.

See the complete shortlist here.

This year’s shortlist reflects the breadth of the medium, featuring entries across audiobooks, podcasts, drama, documentary, breaking news, entertainment, and music, submitted by global networks, production companies, and independent storytellers.

Podcast entries continued to gain momentum in 2026, spanning a wide range of categories including Culture, Drama, News, Sports, Social Justice, Education, Investigative Journalism, Health, Comedy, Business, and Technology.Audiobook entries were also up.

Rigorously evaluated

For 69 years, the New York Festivals Radio Awards has provided a global platform to celebrate world-class storytellers. Since 1957, the competition has honoured innovation and excellence in broadcast audio content across all genres and platforms, continuously evolving alongside industry developments and global trends.

Entries for the 2026 Radio Awards were rigorously evaluated by the Radio Awards Grand Jury, a panel of 100 standout audio innovators from 20 countries, reflecting the dynamic and ever-evolving landscape of global storytelling.

Submissions were judged on the following set of criteria: production values, creativity, content presentation, direction, writing, achievement of purpose and audience suitability.

Winning entries

Award-winning entries will be announced during the New York Festivals 2026 Storytellers Gala virtual event on 21 May 21 2026.

The virtual event will include featured global audio and video highlights, award winners’ acceptance speeches from around the world, and up-close and personal spotlights featuring some of radio and television’s most respected storytellers.

Award-winning entries for 2026 competition will be showcased at the Radio Awards winners gallery.