Managing two formats, one team: 5 leadership lessons running contrasting stations

The conventional wisdom in radio management is that format consistency creates operational efficiency. A team that lives and breathes one format, one music policy, one content philosophy, one audience identity can execute with a precision and passion that is difficult to replicate across different products.

Masi Mdingane, business manager for 5FM and Good Hope FM, gives five leadership lessons from running contrasting stations (Image supplied)

The conventional wisdom is not wrong. It is, however, incomplete.

Some of the most interesting leadership challenges in contemporary radio come from managing teams that serve genuinely different formats and markets simultaneously, and the lessons those challenges teach are applicable well beyond the specific operational context.

I manage both a CHR station targeting a youth demographic and a regional commercial station with a broader, Cape Town-specific identity.

These are not just different formats; they represent different philosophies about what radio is for, different commercial models, different listener relationships, and different measures of success. Running them with a shared team, shared infrastructure, and shared leadership requires a cognitive and organisational flexibility that has taught me things about leadership that running a single format never could.

5 lessons in radio leadership

The danger of monoculture Teams that have spent years building expertise in a single format can develop a kind of collective blindness, an assumption that the way things work in their format is the way things work in radio, full stop. Introducing a genuinely different format into the team's remit forces people to examine their assumptions. Why do we programme the music clock this way? Because it works for our audience. Does it work for this audience? Let's find out. That kind of first-principles questioning is valuable, and it often produces insights that improve both products. The construction of complementary teams The skills that make an outstanding CHR programme manager include deep knowledge of youth culture, an instinctive feel for what's hot, and a high tolerance for risk in music scheduling, which are not the same skills that make an outstanding regional station programme manager, who may need stronger community relationships, more editorial breadth, and a different kind of cultural intelligence. Managing both formats means building a team with genuine diversity of expertise rather than a team of variations on the same archetype. This is harder to do. It produces better outcomes. The discipline of context-switching as a leadership practice When I move from a CHR briefing to a regional station programming review in the same morning, I am not the same manager in both rooms. The questions I ask are different, the metrics I prioritise are different, and the tone I bring to editorial or programming conversations is different because the products are different and the people making them need different things from leadership. This is not inconsistency; it is contextual intelligence, and it is one of the more demanding things good management requires. Avoiding the hierarchy of formats There is a temptation, in managing two different stations, to have a favourite, the one that feels more exciting, more culturally interesting, more closely aligned with your personal tastes. That favouritism, if it shows in resource allocation, attention, and energy, will damage the other product. Both formats deserve the full intellectual and operational engagement of leadership, even when one is running better than the other, and even when one is less personally fascinating than the other. What shared infrastructure should and should not share Technical systems, financial processes, HR administration, etc benefit from centralisation and create genuine efficiencies. Content decisions, editorial culture, and audience relationships should remain distinct. The risk of format bleed, where the culture of one station begins to influence the other in ways that are not intentional or beneficial is real, and it requires active management rather than the assumption that two distinct products will naturally remain distinct in a shared operational environment.

Running contrasting formats is not for every radio manager, and not every team is suited to it.

But for the managers and organisations willing to engage with the complexity, the returns are real: a broader skill base, a more resilient team, and the kind of institutional knowledge about what makes different radio formats work that is increasingly rare in an industry that has been consolidating its way toward homogeneity for decades.

.The diversity of formats is not a management problem to be solved. It is an asset to be leveraged.