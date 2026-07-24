Cassper Nyovest and Zanele Potelwa bring star power to 2026 SA Music Awards

The 2026 South African Music Awards (SAMAs) are set to bring star power, energy and plenty of hometown pride, with Cassper Nyovest and Zanele Potelwa announced as this year’s official hosts.

Zanele Potelwa and Cassper Nyovest. (Images supplied)

The surprise reveal unfolded live on 5FM’s 5 Drive, where Cassper teased listeners with the identity of his mystery co-host before revealing that award-winning broadcaster Zanele Potelwa would be joining him on stage for the highly anticipated ceremony.





The announcement sparked excitement across Mzansi, with fans eager to see the rapper and radio personality combine their talents at one of the country’s biggest entertainment events.

A rapper returns as a host to the SAMA stage

For Cassper Nyovest, the hosting role marks a new chapter in his long-standing relationship with the SAMAs.

The multi-award-winning artist has previously been celebrated at the ceremony for his contribution to South African hip-hop, but 2026 will see him step into the spotlight in a different way.





Known for his headline-making performances, record-breaking Fill Up concerts and influence beyond music, Cassper has become one of South Africa’s most recognisable entertainment figures.

His move from performer to presenter reflects his continued evolution as a cultural force.

“I’m very excited to be going home and reuniting with the SAMAs in such an incredible way,” Cassper said. “It’s an honour to follow in the footsteps of legends who have also hosted the SAMAs.”

Zanele Potelwa brings broadcast brilliance to the stage

Joining Cassper is Zanele Potelwa, one of South Africa’s rising broadcasting talents.

The 5FM presenter and award-winning media personality has built a reputation for her infectious energy, versatility and ability to connect with audiences across platforms.

From radio to television, Zanele has hosted shows including Expresso, Selimathunzi and Tropika Island of Treasure, while also anchoring major sporting events.

Her appointment adds a fresh, youthful energy to the ceremony as the SAMAs celebrate the future of South African music.

“This feels unbelievable. It’s a dream come true,” Zanele shared. “I can’t wait to deliver an unforgettable show and be of service to the country.”

The Homecoming Edition heads to Sun City

The 32nd South African Music Awards, themed the Homecoming Edition, will take place on 15 August 2026 at the Sun City Super Bowl in the North West Province.

With Cassper representing one of the country’s biggest hip-hop success stories and Zanele bringing her dynamic broadcasting presence, the duo are expected to deliver a ceremony that celebrates both the legacy and future of South African music.

As anticipation builds, all eyes will be on the stage to see how this unexpected pairing transforms the biggest night on the local music calendar.