Africa’s sustainable fashion future to be unveiled at Twyg’s Africa Textile Talks

Attendees at this year’s Twyg Africa Textile Talks, held in Cape Town on 31 July and 1 August, are in for a textile treat. The non-profit media platform will reveal the finalists of its inaugural Textile Innovation Challenge at the V&A Watershed.

“This Textile Innovation Challenge is about discovering ideas that could help shape Africa’s textile future,” says Jackie May, founder of Twyg and co-founder of Africa Textile Talks. Image credit: The Dollie House

“Africa has always been rich in materials, knowledge and creativity,” says Jackie May, founder of Twyg and co-founder of Africa Textile Talks.

“What has often been missing is the opportunity for young innovators to be seen and connect with industry.

“This Textile Innovation Challenge is about discovering ideas that could help shape Africa’s textile future.”

From dozens of entries received from across the continent, 17 young innovators from South Africa, Nigeria, Uganda and Zimbabwe have been invited to submit physical samples for the final phases of the challenge.

Their work will be unveiled publicly for the first time at Africa Textile Talks before forming a month-long exhibition at the V&A Watershed.

They are:

Panashe Mafoti, Zimbabwe



Amao Faridah, Nigeria



Liancé van Zyl, South Africa



Mahlobisa Shiburi, South Africa



Makaziwe Mankayi, South Africa



Zukiswa Mtshali, South Africa



Tegras Timanyire, Uganda



Christine Rossouw, South Africa



Ayabukwa Kina Kampila, South Africa



Ancke Boshoff, South Africa



Nokuphila Mthembu, South Africa



Kelechi Memeh, Nigeria



Mbalenhle Cobotwana, South Africa



Rito Malungani, South Africa



Elizabeth Cillié, South Africa



Claudia Kolarski, South Africa



Tadiwanashe Aaron Chikomwe, South Africa

​Africa Textile Talks 2026, supported by H&M South Africa and V&A Waterfront, features designer Wanda LaPhoto, the Earthshot Prize winner Omoyemi Akerele, Presidential Climate Commissioner Thandile Zonke and leading voices from across Africa’s fashion, retail, manufacturing and agricultural sectors.