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Africa’s sustainable fashion future to be unveiled at Twyg’s Africa Textile Talks
“Africa has always been rich in materials, knowledge and creativity,” says Jackie May, founder of Twyg and co-founder of Africa Textile Talks.
“What has often been missing is the opportunity for young innovators to be seen and connect with industry.
“This Textile Innovation Challenge is about discovering ideas that could help shape Africa’s textile future.”
From dozens of entries received from across the continent, 17 young innovators from South Africa, Nigeria, Uganda and Zimbabwe have been invited to submit physical samples for the final phases of the challenge.
Their work will be unveiled publicly for the first time at Africa Textile Talks before forming a month-long exhibition at the V&A Watershed.
They are:
- Panashe Mafoti, Zimbabwe
- Amao Faridah, Nigeria
- Liancé van Zyl, South Africa
- Mahlobisa Shiburi, South Africa
- Makaziwe Mankayi, South Africa
- Zukiswa Mtshali, South Africa
- Tegras Timanyire, Uganda
- Christine Rossouw, South Africa
- Ayabukwa Kina Kampila, South Africa
- Ancke Boshoff, South Africa
- Nokuphila Mthembu, South Africa
- Kelechi Memeh, Nigeria
- Mbalenhle Cobotwana, South Africa
- Rito Malungani, South Africa
- Elizabeth Cillié, South Africa
- Claudia Kolarski, South Africa
- Tadiwanashe Aaron Chikomwe, South Africa
Africa Textile Talks 2026, supported by H&M South Africa and V&A Waterfront, features designer Wanda LaPhoto, the Earthshot Prize winner Omoyemi Akerele, Presidential Climate Commissioner Thandile Zonke and leading voices from across Africa’s fashion, retail, manufacturing and agricultural sectors.