6 Awards for SA at New York Festivals 2025 TV & Film and Radio Awards

New York Festivals (NYF) Storytellers Gala have announced the 2025 TV & Film Awards award winners and the 2025 Radio Awards winners with South Africa winning six awards, three for TV & Film and three for Radio.

South African winners

TV & Film Awards

Student: Student Film: Student Silver diploma for Livid Morris by The Animation School



by The Animation School Student: Student Film: Student Finalist Diploma for Bounce by Digital Animation by The Animation School



by Digital Animation by The Animation School Corporate image: Corporate Social Responsibility Not for Profit: Finalist Diploma for Hot Christmas 2024, Hot 1027 Fm and social media plaforms, Hot 1027

Radio Awards

News documentary/Special - News programme: Bronze Tower Award for Derailed by Hot 1027

by Hot 1027 Human-interest feature - News Feature/Report: Finalist Diploma: Blindspot by Hot1027 FM



Narrative/Documentary Podcast: Podcast: Finalist Award for Finding the right words by Radio Workshop.>/li>

The New York Festivals TV & Film Grand Jury honoured exceptional storytelling from around the world, selecting award-winning entries across a range of genres including primetime entertainment, documentaries, investigative reporting, sports programming, promotional content, streaming platforms, and brand image films.

Al Jazeera English was named New York Festivals TV & Film Awards Broadcaster of the Year for the ninth consecutive year, an exceptional milestone highlighting their commitment to impactful, globally focused journalism.

Zinc Media Group was honoured with the New York Festivals TV & Film Awards Production Company of the Year for the third consecutive year.

2025 Grand Awards:

- The Tattooist of Auschwitz (All3Media International) Entertainment Program - Drama

- Globo's Olympic Studio - Paris 24 (TV Globo) Craft Program

- Use of Technology VIKTOR-IA (Voice Of America) Documentary - International Affairs

EUROPE (Light & Shadow GmbH) Documentary - Nature & Wildlife earned the 2025 WaterBear Award, honouring the highest-scoring documentary across the Climate Change & Sustainability, Environment & Ecology, and Nature & Wildlife categories.

Invisible Presale Trailer (The Walt Disney Company, Europe & Africa) Promotion/Open & ID - Social Justice Promotion earned the 2025 JusticeAid Award, presented to the highest-scoring entry across all social justice categories in the NYF TV & Film and Radio competitions.

Award-winning entries for 2025 are showcased in the TV & Film Awards winners gallery. View the 2025 TV & Film Awards winners’ showcase.

Exceptional storytelling and audio innovation were celebrated during the 2025 Storytellers Gala virtual event, highlighting the achievements of global creators in radio and podcasting.

Winning entries from 26 countries span podcasts and audiobooks, entertainment and music specials, dramas, documentaries, and breaking news coverage all created by some of the world’s most respected audio content creators.

Broadcaster of the Year: CBC/Radio-Canada 2025

Grand Awards:

- The Man Who Fell to Earth by Bafflegab Productions – Entertainment: Drama Special

- Tested by Bucket of Eels - Podcast: Sports Podcast, earned a Grand Trophy for their revealing podcast that traces the surprising,100-year history of sex testing in elite sports.

- Buried: The Last Witness by Smoke Trail Productions Limited - Documentary: Environment & Ecology was honoured with the Grand Trophy for their investigative series that exposes the harm done to British communities by secret dumps of toxic chemicals.

Visit the 2025 Radio Awards Winners’ Showcase.

Lesley Visser, pioneering sports journalist and legendary broadcasting trailblazer, was honoured with the New York Festivals 2025 Lifetime Achievement Award.

Master Plan (The Lever) Investigative Journalism Podcast was honoured by New York Festivals with the 2025 National Press Club Award.