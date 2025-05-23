In an extraordinary display of independent journalistic commitment, Primedia Broadcasting’s 702 and EWN have once again brought their audiences unparalleled coverage of a pivotal moment in international relations. The highly anticipated meeting between President Cyril Ramaphosa and President Donald Trump took place in the Oval Office on Wednesday, 21 May 2025, marking a significant attempt to reset the often tumultuous relationship between South Africa and the United States.

Clement Manyathela of 702 and Tshidi Madia from EWN were on the ground in Washington, DC, providing real-time insights and exclusive interviews that captured the essence of this diplomatic encounter. Their reporting not only informed South African audiences of the intricacies of the meeting, but also highlighted the broader implications for international relations and trade.

Exemplifying an unwavering commitment to journalism, Clement Manyathela hosted his morning show, The Clement Manyathela Show, live from Washington, DC, navigating a challenging six-hour time difference to do so. Broadcasting at 3am local time, he ensured that his audience received timely insights and nuanced perspectives on the unfolding diplomatic landscape. This dedication not only reinforces Manyathela’s professionalism, but also reflects Primedia Broadcasting’s steadfast mission to provide relevant and impactful content, regardless of the challenges presented.

As the leaders met, the backdrop of high-profile figures, including South African billionaire Johann Rupert and golfing legend Ernie Els, highlights the importance of this delegation. Tshidi Madia noted: “They call him the breadwinner, don’t they? So the breadwinner Johann Rupert is confirmed. I’ve seen a list of who will form part of the delegation.” This context provided a unique lens for Primedia Broadcasting audiences, showcasing the strategic insights that this media hot house is leveraging in its reporting style.

Clement Manyathala, who had the opportunity to engage directly with both presidents during the meeting, shared: “I have had meetings with some CNN reporters, New York Times reporters…They are taking it as seriously as we are.” His insights into the American media’s perspective emphasised the global significance of the meeting.

With tensions between the two nations at an all-time high, the stakes were undeniably elevated. As Tshidi Madia articulated: “South Africa comes to the White House in a very different position than the likes of Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky.” This sentiment resonated throughout their coverage, framing Ramaphosa’s visit not as a plea for aid, but as a strategic dialogue aimed at fostering mutual respect and cooperation.

The discussions were not without challenges. Key issues, including the allegations of ‘white genocide’ and the future of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), were on the table. Vincent Vincent Magwenya, spokesperson for the presidency, expressed the government’s readiness to tackle misinformation and assert South Africa’s position on these contentious topics.

Primedia Broadcasting’s commitment to delivering fresh news and diverse perspectives was evident throughout this coverage. The extensive reporting on the 702 radio platform, coupled with EWN’s incisive analysis, ensured that audiences were not only informed but also engaged in the broader narrative of South Africa’s place on the world stage.

As we continue to navigate an ever-evolving global landscape, Primedia Broadcasting remains dedicated to bringing factual news and information. Our coverage of the meeting between Presidents Ramaphosa and Trump is an affirmation of Primedia’s promise of delivering quality journalism that informs, educates, and empowers.



