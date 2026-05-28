Betway invites Springbok fans to get #BehindEveryBok

Betway has launched a new fan-focused campaign that will see the names of 23 South African supporters featured on the back of the South Africa national rugby union team shorts when the team takes on the Barbarians in Gqeberha on 20 June 2026.

As part of the #BehindEveryBok campaign, Betway will replace its logo placement on the back of the Springbok shorts with the names of selected fans, giving supporters a rare opportunity to become part of the matchday experience.

According to Jason Shield, head of sponsorship at Betway Africa, the initiative is designed to celebrate the role supporters play in the team’s success.

“Springbok fans are behind every tackle, every try and every victory. This initiative gives supporters a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get their names behind our Springboks and be part of an unforgettable experience,” he says.

To enter, fans can visit the campaign website, generate a personalised preview of their name on the Springbok shorts, and share it on social media using the hashtag #BehindEveryBok.

Behind Every Bok campaign

Rian Oberholzer, CEO of SA Rugby, says the activation highlights the strong connection between the team and its supporters.

“Springbok supporters play an important role in the team’s journey, and this initiative is a unique way to recognise the passion and support South Africans bring to the game,” he says.

The 23 winners will also receive an exclusive match-week experience in Gqeberha alongside former Springbok captain Jean de Villiers.

Entries close on 11 June 2026.