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    From everyday classics to bold statements: Eyewear as modern identity

    Eyewear is no longer about vision. It has become part of how people present themselves at work, socially and in everyday life, and because people move through different spaces during the day, one pair does not always suit every setting anymore.
    Robin FredericksBy Robin Fredericks
    28 May 2026
    28 May 2026
    From everyday classics to bold statements: Eyewear as modern identity

    People are also approaching eyewear differently now. Instead of choosing one frame to wear everywhere, more people are choosing different styles for different parts of their lives, routines and settings.

    Frames are becoming more personal

    Classic styles remain popular for a reason. Black frames, tortoiseshell finishes and thin metal styles are easy to wear, practical and work across almost everything.

    But there has also been a noticeable shift towards frames with a bit more personality.

    Adele Camarena, business associate and eyewear stylist at Spectacle World, says people are thinking about eyewear differently now.

    “Eyewear is now about self-expression. Think of your glasses not just as functional, but as the final detail that pulls your look together,” she says.

    One pair no longer needs to do everything.

    Some people are choosing a cleaner, more polished frame for work, while keeping something lighter or more expressive for casual settings and weekends.

    Building a small collection also does not necessarily mean overspending. Having more than one pair has become more accessible, allowing people to complement different styles, hobbies and routines without breaking the bank.

    From everyday classics to bold statements: Eyewear as modern identity
    From everyday classics to bold statements: Eyewear as modern identity
    From everyday classics to bold statements: Eyewear as modern identity

    How frame choices are changing

    A few clear shifts are standing out in how people are currently choosing and wearing eyewear.

    1. Stronger shapes are returning

    People are leaning back into more defined silhouettes, even when the rest of their wardrobe stays fairly neutral.

    Cat-eye frames, softer geometric shapes and slightly oversized styles are becoming more visible again without feeling too dramatic.

    2. Colour is being used differently

    The move towards colour is not necessarily loud or overly bold.

    Instead, softer tones, transparent acetates and muted tints are becoming more common because they add interest while still feeling wearable every day.

    3. Minimal styles are still relevant

    Thin metal frames and rimless styles continue to hold their place, especially for people who prefer something lighter and more understated.

    But they are now being chosen more deliberately as part of a look instead of simply blending into the background.

    4. Eyewear is being styled again

    Frames are starting to feel like part of an outfit again.

    People are thinking about eyewear alongside clothing and accessories instead of treating it as something purely practical.

    5. Seasonal changes still influence choices

    Even though eyewear is worn year-round, seasonal changes still affect how people choose frames.

    During winter, styles often feel heavier, darker and more muted. As the seasons begin to change, shapes become lighter, and colour slowly starts to return to everyday wear.

    It is not always dramatic, but the shift is noticeable.

    From everyday classics to bold statements: Eyewear as modern identity

    Sunglasses have also moved beyond being something linked only to holidays or summer.

    For many people, they are now part of everyday style throughout the year and sit naturally alongside the rest of their wardrobe.

    As Camarena explains, “Eyewear is no longer just functional — it’s part of how people express personality.”

    More than just a practical item

    Eyewear has become more considered over time.

    From classic everyday frames to bolder statement styles, people are choosing glasses that feel closer to who they are and how they want to present themselves day to day.

    All images sourced from Spectacle World.

    Read more: fashion, eyewear
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    About Robin Fredericks

    Editor at Bizcommunity.
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