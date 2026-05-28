Revive unveils mobile on-tap electrolyte station to SA's wellness community

With the introduction of the Revive Hydration Pod, a mobile, on-tap electrolyte station intended to provide ice-cold hydration at scale, Revive is redefining what hydration at South African events may look like.

Image supplied

Created for South Africa’s growing endurance, fitness and wellness communities, the Revive Hydration Pod brings chilled electrolytes directly to runners, cyclists, run clubs, race villages and active lifestyle events.

The Pod transforms hydration from a functional water-table moment into a premium, more engaging and more sustainable event experience.

The mobile station is reportedly the first hydration experience of its kind in South Africa and will initially roll out across Revive’s event and community partnerships in the Western Cape.

Image supplied

Overcoming challenges

For event organisers and active communities, hydration often comes with practical challenges: keeping product cold, serving large groups efficiently, reducing waste and creating an experience that participants remember.

The Revive Hydration Pod has been designed to solve these challenges through a scalable keg-based dispensing system that serves Revive cold, on tap.

Beyond the tap system, the Pod has been designed as a branded event experience, with a built-in screen and music capability to help create atmosphere at race villages, run clubs and wellness activations.

Built around a mobile dispensing setup, the Pod holds up to 464 litres of pre-mixed Revive across the brand’s eight flavours. The pre-mixed product is stored in refillable kegs and pumped through dedicated lines to the tap, where an integrated cooling system chills the mix as it is served. This allows the Pod to hydrate large groups quickly while maintaining product quality, even during long outdoor events.

Speaking on the launch, Mark Myerson, CEO of Revive, says the Hydration Pod reflects the brand’s ambition to keep pushing the category forward.

“At most events, hydration is treated as a basic utility. We saw an opportunity to make it colder, faster, more sustainable and more memorable. The Revive Hydration Pod allows us to serve our community at scale while creating an experience people genuinely want to engage with.”

Image supplied

Experiences built to serve the community

Inspired by global hydration activations and adapted for South Africa’s endurance and wellness communities, the Pod has been purpose-built for the spaces where Revive consumers already live, move and train.

For runners, cyclists and active communities, hydration is about more than simply drinking water. Revive’s electrolyte blend is designed to support efficient fluid absorption and recovery, making the Pod a practical way to deliver functional hydration at scale.

“The Revive Hydration Pod is a fully mobile, on-tap hydration experience built to serve our community where they are,” adds Myerson. “We took inspiration from what leading electrolyte brands are doing globally, then created something distinctly Revive: premium, innovative and unmistakably ours.”

Sustainability was also considered in the design of the Pod. By serving Revive on tap from refillable kegs, the system reduces reliance on single-use packaging at events and helps minimise leftover pre-mixed product at the end of activations. This creates a smarter and more environmentally conscious way to hydrate large groups.

The Pod will initially appear at run clubs, trail races and cycling events in and around Cape Town, with future potential to expand into wellness days, corporate activations, gyms, fitness studios, outdoor festivals and lifestyle events across the country.

For Revive, the Pod is more than an activation unit. It is a way to build deeper connections with South Africa’s active lifestyle communities by showing where hydration matters most: before, during and after movement.

The Revive Hydration Pod will roll out across Revive’s existing event and community partnerships in the Western Cape over the coming months.