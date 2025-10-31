South Africa
Lifestyle Fashion
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

The Publicity WorkshopdotGOODBizcommunity.comMedia24BataClockworkEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    H&M South Africa unveils H&M x Glenn Martens collection

    In its latest designer collaboration, H&M has tapped the Belgian designer behind Y/Project and Diesel. Known for blending the boundaries between luxury, art and everyday essentials, Glenn Martens brought his experimental aesthetic to some of H&M's archival bestsellers. Inspired by British heritage style, the collection features manipulated denim, braided and deconstructed knits, delicately printed dresses, wired outerwear, reengineered trench coats, theatrical jewellery, hip-high boots, and shape-shifting bags. H&M South Africa held a special launch event in Johannesburg to celebrate the collection.
    31 Oct 2025
    31 Oct 2025
    Image credit: H&M x Glenn Martens by Jabu.pix
    Image credit: H&M x Glenn Martens by Jabu.pix

    “I see the collection as a big family of garments,” Martens explained, “all of which have multiple purposes and multiple starting points.

    “They all have different personalities at different times — formal, informal, loud, quiet, rule-breaking, classic — and can be styled and interpreted in different ways.

    “Just like people, they are themselves, but they are also always changing and growing and feeling different each day.”

    For the collection’s campaign, British icons Joanna Lumley and Richard E Grant took on the roles of matriarch and patriarch in a fictional Glenn Martens fashion family.

    They were joined by a diverse cast of models playing the "teenagers," including Clym Evernden, Audrey Marnay, Jum Kuochnin, Heather Diamond Strongarm, and Clara Denison.


    “I wanted the campaign to portray an absurd group of people to reflect the fact that the collection archetypes are quite diverse.

    “So the idea of a family portrait felt really fitting.

    “Also, since the collection has a kind of Britishness to it, I felt it would be fun to put an eccentric spin on the kind of aristocratic or royal portrait you would see in the nineteenth century.

    “The vibe of the British royal family is legendary; it's almost like a living fairytale.

    “It really brings you into a different world, and I wanted the campaign to exist in parallel to that world.”

    Image credit: H&M
    Image credit: H&M

    Since 2004, H&M has collaborated with a high-fashion designer or brand to make luxury fashion more accessible.

    Previous designers included Karl Lagerfeld, Stella McCartney, Viktor & Rolf, Comme des Garçons by Rei Kawakubo, Mugler, and Rabanne.

    H&M’s head of design and chief creative advisor, Ann-Sofie Johansson, reckons this might be one of the most creative collaborations.

    “I truly think this is one of the most creative collaborations we have ever done.

    “Glenn is such a talent and a radical thinker, and these are exceptional designs that play with archetypes and the very essence of what it means to get dressed each day.

    “The campaign is so special – already iconic,” said Johansson. ​

    The H&M Glenn Martens collection will be available at H&M Sandton City and online from Superbalist from 30 October 2025.

    Read more: fashion, fashion design, H&M, fashion designers, high fashion, Karl Lagerfeld, Diesel, Superbalist, H&M South Africa, Stella McCartney, luxury fashion
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz