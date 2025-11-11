H&M’s Gateway store reopens with a stylish new global look and feel

H&M South Africa has revealed the newly upgraded store in Durban at Gateway Theatre of Shopping, owned by Old Mutual Property.

Image supplied

The refreshed space marks a significant milestone, as it becomes the first H&M store in South Africa to showcase the fashion brand’s new stylish, dynamic and elevated global store look and feel.

The refreshed space offers an inspiring and modern environment that brings fashion and lifestyle together in an elevated shopping experience.

Elegant natural colours, refined architectural finishes in high-quality materials, and integrated lighting create an ambience that highlights H&M’s latest fashion-forward collections - from womenswear, menswear and kidswear to its lifestyle brands H&M HOME, H&M Beauty and H&M Move.

Key design elements include inviting facades, lit display podiums, a double-sided digital screen, and unique room dividers that guide customers through a carefully curated shopping journey. New energy-efficient lighting reflects H&M’s ongoing commitment to responsible design.

“We are excited to reintroduce H&M Gateway as a space that truly embodies our vision of irresistible fashion for all,” says Keroshan Naidoo, country HR at H&M South Africa. “This new look and feel reaffirms our commitment to putting our customers first, while elevating the experience of our brand in South Africa.”