Dineplan Reviewers’ Choice Awards: A driving force behind a boom restaurant bookings

South Africa’s dining scene is being reshaped by the people who matter most – its diners. The annual Dineplan Reviewers’ Choice Awards, powered by thousands of real reviews, have become one of the country’s most influential restaurant accolades.

Reverie Social Table in Observatory. Image supplied

Backed by authentic guest experiences, the Awards don’t just celebrate restaurants – they fuel them, sending bookings soaring, boosting revenue, and turning rising stars into must-visit destinations.

For the fourth year running, the Dineplan Reviewers’ Choice Awards are back!

With over 330,000 diner reviews collected from more than 1,700 local restaurants, Dineplan has released the list of South Africa’s Top 100 restaurants in 2025. And while winning an award looks good on the wall, it also fills tables, and previous winners are a testament to this success.

At Stettyn Family Vineyards, inclusion in the Top 100 in 2023 and 2024 marked a turning point. Guest numbers surged by 72%, net turnover grew by 21%, and the mix of visitors expanded to include first-time locals and international travellers alongside loyal regulars.

Brookdale Estate also went from busy to booming with a 60% increase in bookings and a 40% jump in turnover, whilst reviews doubled.

For intimate spots like Good to Gather, they could barely keep up with demand, and their online booking calendar was fully booked months in advance.

“The Dineplan Reviewers' Choice Awards are championed by the voices of everyday diners. It offers a great deal of insight into what people really value in a restaurant, mostly that simple, heartfelt food and service can create the most meaningful experience. The awards also allow all manner of restaurants their moment to shine! Whether it’s a fine dining establishment, a neighbourhood eatery, or a hidden gem in a rustic farm setting,” says Jess Shepherd, co-founder of Good To Gather.

The Awards are more than recognition; they’re reshaping the dining landscape. By spotlighting real guest feedback, they help diners discover new favourites while motivating restaurants to raise the bar.

“We’ve seen an increase in reviews, which likely ties in with the growth in our bookings,” notes the team at Winshaw.

“While part of this can also be attributed to us being a relatively new and growing restaurant, we believe that the Reviewers’ Choice recognition definitely gave us a push in the right direction.”

Critics may write headlines, but diners write history. The Dineplan Reviewers’ Choice Awards are powered by real experiences, making them an authentic reflection of what’s consistently well-rated in South Africa’s food scene right now.

For diners, it’s a trusted guide to where the country is really eating. For restaurants, it’s an award that transforms.

Topping the 2025 Dineplan Reviewers’ Choice Awards is Good to Gather in Stellenbosch, followed closely by Reverie Social Table in Observatory. Joining them in the Top 5 are Schneider's Cape Floral Kitchen in Gansbaai, AA Badenhorst Family Wines in Malmesburg, and VUUR in Stellenbosch - this is a line-up that reflects the rich diversity and excellence of South Africa’s dining scene.

View the full list of Dineplan’s 2025 Reviewers’ Choice Award Winners.