Neutrogena clears up acne myths with dermatological science

At least 39% of South Africans see acne as a persistent concern. Distinguishing fact from fiction can be difficult in the era of skincare influencers and endless "miracle" routines. Neutrogena is encouraging acne sufferers to consider dermatologist-developed solutions over trendy skincare routines on TikTok and Instagram.

“Trendy routines often prioritise complexity over efficacy,” says Fanelwa Xhiphu, brand manager for Neutrogena South Africa.

“Our approach is rooted in dermatological science, using proven ingredients like salicylic acid to support, not disrupt the skin’s health.”

Debunking misconceptions with science

Myth: Drying out the skin clears acne.

Truth: Over-drying damages the moisture barrier, triggering excess oil production and inflammation. Balanced hydration is key to effective acne care. Myth: Physical scrubbing is necessary for deep exfoliation.

Truth: Harsh scrubs cause micro-tears. Salicylic acid, a BHA, gently exfoliates inside pores without abrasion. Myth: More products yield better results.

Truth: Overloading the skin increases irritation risk. A simplified, consistent routine with key ingredients is more effective in the long term. Myth: Acne is solely an adolescent concern.

Truth: Adult acne is common, driven by hormones, stress, and environmental factors. It requires medical-grade treatment, not age-based assumptions. Myth: All acne is the same.

Truth: Acne varies. From blackheads to cystic nodules, each needs tailored care.

Edna Mohale, head of marketing for Kenvue South Africa, adds: “Our commitment to science is more than a promise; it’s a responsibility.

“Transparency and clinical excellence are essential to earning consumer trust.”