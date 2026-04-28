SA's franchise growth outpaces structure, risks brand reputation

Of all economies, South Africa has one of the highest percentages of participation in the franchise sector. Additionally, there is a silent shortage of those who actually make the networks function.

Larry Hodes, CEO Grow Franchising & FASA Board Member. Image supplied

The headline numbers are the ones we celebrate. According to the Franchise Association of South Africa’s (Fasa) most recent survey, 727 franchise systems and more than 68,000 franchisees now contribute roughly 15% of GDP, generate turnover approaching R1tn and employ around half a million people.

Franchise ownership by previously disadvantaged South Africans has risen from 20% in 2019 to 48% in 2023. Local brands account for 88% of franchise systems and close to 40% now operate beyond our borders. By almost any measure, the sector works.

And yet, if you sit down with any franchisor running more than 20 units in this country, you will hear a version of the same story. Sales are up. Locations are opening. Something else has quietly started to fracture.

Area managers are stretched too thin. The weekly store visit has become a tick-box audit rather than a conversation. Head office reporting tells you what happened last month but not what is coming next.

A new franchisee onboards, struggles, and by the time anyone notices, the damage is done. The brand has not failed. The business has not failed. What has failed is the structure meant to hold them together.

This is the part of the growth story we do not publish. It is also the single most urgent conversation our sector needs to have.

Growth is outpacing structure

Growth is not a neutral force. It puts pressure on every part of a network that was built for an earlier, smaller version of itself.

The reporting cadence that worked at 15 stores produces noise at 40. The training programme that ran on a single workshop per quarter cannot keep up with new openings. The area manager who handled 15 stores well is now carrying 25 or 30, and some networks have pushed that ratio past 40.

At those numbers the role is not difficult, it is impossible, and what gets damaged is the brand.

Fasa itself has begun to warn that fast food and retail in our major urban areas are approaching saturation. That warning is usually read as a growth problem. It is also an execution problem.

When the easy geographic wins run out, the businesses that keep compounding are the ones that can extract more performance from the units they already have. That is a structural capability, not a brand one.

What the franchisor actually sells

A franchisor sells one thing. Not a product, not a location, not even an operating system. It sells a brand, and the power of that brand is the asset a franchisee pays to access. Growing and protecting that brand is the franchisor’s most important job. Everything else in the business exists to serve it.

That is what makes the middle layer so consequential. Area managers, business coaches, field consultants, regional operations leads, whatever the title, they are the people who decide week by week whether stores stay true to the brand or drift away from it.

They are arguably the most important part of any franchisor’s leadership team, because they sit closest to the point where brand promise meets customer experience. Get that layer right and the brand compounds. Get it wrong and every new store becomes a liability.

In my experience across retail, hospitality and automotive networks, the same three patterns repeat. The first is the compliance-first area manager, whose job has been reduced to auditing brand standards and reporting breaches.

The second is the rescuer, who spends every week in the weeds of a struggling store, fixing things themselves rather than building the franchisee’s capability. The third, and most damaging, is the absent manager who appears once a quarter with no agenda and no follow-through.

None of these patterns are the individual’s fault. They are structural. They reflect how the role has been defined, measured and resourced. Research published by DMS Retail on multi-site operations suggests a competent multi-store manager can influence unit performance by up to 20%.

For a network running 40 stores, that is the difference between a good year and a great one. It is also the difference nobody is investing in.

This applies to corporate groups too

The instinct is to frame this as a franchising problem. It is not. The same pattern shows up in corporate multi-site operators: grocery retailers running their own stores, quick service restaurant groups operating company-owned sites alongside franchised ones, fuel retailers managing forecourts across provinces.

Anywhere a single brand is trying to run consistent operations across dispersed locations, the middle layer is either the multiplier or the bottleneck.

Pick n Pay is expanding its Express and Clothing formats at pace. KFC, by its stated policy, now grants new units almost exclusively to proven multi-unit operators. The multi-unit shift is one of the dominant stories in our sector right now.

It also makes the middle layer exponentially more important, because a franchisee running four stores needs a different support structure to a franchisee running one.

What good looks like

The franchise groups pulling ahead in this environment have done something deceptively simple. They have stopped treating the middle layer as a policing function and started treating it as a leadership development function. Their area managers are trained to coach, not inspect.

Their reporting is built around forward indicators, not rear-view audits. Their franchisee onboarding is a six-to-nine-month capability build, not a two-week training course.

None of this is expensive. It is a decision about what the structure is for. Compliance protects the brand. Capability grows it.

The franchise sector has spent the last decade proving it can deliver growth, employment and transformation at a scale very few other sectors in this country can match.

The next decade is about whether we can hold that growth structurally, and whether the brands driving it are still recognisable at store 200 as they were at store 20. That is a leadership question long before it is a market one.