One of the most memorable advertising lines of the 1990s came from Pirelli: Power is nothing without control.

It worked because it captured a simple truth that capability is not enough.

Performance depends on how intelligently that capability is directed. The same is now true in marketing: Reach is nothing without intelligence.

As the marketing industry debates identity, data infrastructure and who controls the pipes that connect brands to audiences, it risks missing the more important question: what kind of intelligence is being created before those audiences are activated?

For years, digital marketing has been built around the promise of reach, which made sense.

As consumer journeys became more fragmented, marketers needed better ways to recognise, reach and measure audiences across channels.

If someone browsed on one device, researched on another and purchased somewhere else, brands needed the ability to connect those moments.

But times have changed.

Most large brands can already reach millions of people across a wide range of digital, retail and media channels.

The harder question is not simply whether those audiences can be found, matched or expanded. It is whether they are more likely to convert and become valuable customers.

This is where the industry still risks putting too much emphasis on reach, and not enough on the intelligence needed to judge whether an audience is relevant, responsive and likely to create value.

Reach answers one question: “Can I find more people who look like this audience at scale?”

Intelligence answers a deeper one: “Who is most likely to respond, convert and create value?”

From “lookalikes” to “most-likely-to” audiences

Lookalike audiences help brands find more people who resemble existing customers.

Although useful, resemblance is not the same as readiness, intent, affordability, eligibility or value.

A consumer may look like a good prospect because they share similar demographic, location, browsing or media behaviors with an existing customer group. But that does not necessarily mean they are likely to buy, switch, qualify, repay, remain loyal or become profitable.

Marketers should shift from targeting lookalikes to identifying the audiences most likely to respond and deliver value to the business.

For a consumer brand, that could mean understanding which shoppers are most likely to switch, respond to a specific offer, increase spend or become repeat customers.

For a bank, it could mean understanding who is likely to need a credit product, qualify for it, use it responsibly, repay and create sustainable long-term value.

Lookalikes extend reach, but “most-likely-to” audiences improve results by focusing spend on the people most likely to respond, convert and create value.

Better intelligence needs more than one view of the customer

Finding the “most-likely-to” audience requires intelligence that does not sit inside one company’s data alone. A brand may know its own customers well. It may know what they bought, when they last engaged, what products they use, what emails they open and how often they return.

But that is still only one view of the customer.

Retailers, banks, telcos and publishers each see different signals: shopping behavior, financial behavior, mobility, digital engagement, content interests and intent.

Each organisation sees a different part of the consumer’s life.

However, it’s not as easy as simply copying all of that data into one place or handing it from one company to another. That would create obvious privacy, security, regulatory and commercial concerns.

There’s a safer, more responsible and compliant way.

Privacy-preserving data collaboration

Privacy-preserving data collaboration allows organisations to safely combine different views of the consumer without sharing or exposing raw customer data.

This is the basis of Collaborative Consumer Intelligence : using combined consumer insight to improve audience judgement before activation.

The intelligence is created inside a safe, neutral collaboration environment where each organisation’s data remains protected. Using predictive modelling and AI-assisted analytics on anonymised data, brands can identify patterns that would not be visible from one company’s data alone.

The output is not a shared customer database. It’s a smarter audience, model or score that helps marketers understand who is most likely to respond, qualify, convert or create long-term value.

This intelligence allows marketers to ask better questions before activation begins:

Which consumers are most likely to need this product?



Which are likely to qualify or convert?



Which are likely to remain valuable?



Which audiences should be excluded because they are unlikely to benefit, qualify or engage?

Better intelligence reduces wasted spend

A campaign that reaches one million people may look impressive. But if only a small fraction are genuinely relevant, the brand pays for waste.

Media budgets are diluted, sales teams chase weak leads, consumers receive irrelevant offers, and customer acquisition costs rise while conversion rates suffer.

A smaller, better audience can outperform a larger one

In one campaign, a bank and a retailer used privacy-preserving data collaboration to securely analyse shared insights and determine which loyalty shoppers to target with a credit card offer.

Rather than advertising to every loyalty customer, the bank and retailer collaborated to target only shoppers whose behaviour suggested they were more likely to respond, qualify and convert.

while still improving performance. Click-through rates doubled, acquisition costs fell, and the campaign delivered a 728% return on investment.

The opportunity is to use data collaboration to make better decisions before activation begins.

Reach will still matter. But reach should be the final step, not the strategy.

The next phase of marketing will not be won by whoever can reach the most people, or even by whoever controls the pipes that make reach possible. It will be won by the brands that can safely build the intelligence to know which audiences are most relevant to reach in the first place.