Financial Times names Omnisient one of Africa’s fastest growing companies

How two South Africans built one of the continent’s fastest growing companies by solving the world’s hardest data problem.

Jon Jacobson and Anton Grutzmacher, co-founders of Omnisient

South African technology company Omnisient has been named on the Financial Times list of Africa’s Fastest Growing Companies for 2025, recognising its rapid growth as a leader in meeting a global surge in demand for privacy-safe data collaboration.

This follows its earlier inclusion in News24’s Fastest Growing Companies in South Africa, where it placed in the top 10 and reported 604.87% absolute growth and a 91.74% compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

As regulations tighten and 3rd party cookies phase out, organisations are seeking new ways to unlock value from 1st party data without compromising on consumer privacy or regulatory compliance. Omnisient’s platform enables this by allowing businesses to collaborate on data, generate insights, and build predictive models without ever sharing or exposing personally identifiable information (PII).

“Businesses were sitting on goldmines of data they couldn’t use – not because they didn’t want to, but because they couldn’t do it securely or compliantly,” said Jon Jacobson, CEO and co-founder. “We built a platform that makes it possible.”

The company believes that data collaboration should benefit businesses, consumers, and society, but benefit should never at the expense of trust or privacy. This principle underpins the platform’s design, used today by over 100 large organisations to protect and collaborate on more than 200 million consumer records.

“Our vision is to unlock the value of data in a way that drives both commercial growth and positive impact,” added co-founder Anton Grutzmacher. “Privacy and performance should go hand-in-hand.”

Omnisient’s built-in AI tools enable organisations to build more accurate predictive models using high-quality 1st party data – helping them better understand human behaviour and uncover patterns that drive precision marketing, advance medical research, and expand financial inclusion.

This impact has earned Omnisient global recognition, including selection as a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, a Finovate Award winner, and one of Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech.

Headquartered in Cape Town, Omnisient is already operating in the Middle East, Brazil, the UK, and the United States, while continuing to grow into new markets.

“Our mission is to become the global standard for secure data collaboration,” said Jacobson. “The future of data is collaborative, compliant, and consumer-first. That’s the world we’re building.”

View the full list of Financial Times’ Fastest Growing Companies in Africa here: https://www.ft.com/content/1cae5285-ed13-47f4-ab24-81f58b535c07.

For more information, please visit www.omnisient.com or contact Julian Diaz, chief marketing officer, at moc.tneisinmo@nailuj.



