SA Rugby reaffirms SuperSport and Canal+ broadcast partnership

Senior executives from SA Rugby and Canal+ recently held a series of strategic sessions focused on strengthening rugby’s broadcast presence across the continent.

The discussions explored how the existing partnership can evolve to deliver a richer viewing experience for rugby audiences and DStv subscribers, combining live match coverage with enhanced storytelling and immersive fan engagement.

Strengthening a long-standing broadcast relationship

The collaboration builds on a decades-long relationship between SA Rugby and SuperSport, which has been responsible for bringing some of the sport’s biggest moments to television audiences across Africa.

According to SA Rugby CEO Rian Oberholzer, the recent engagements focused on aligning strategic priorities and ensuring rugby continues to reach the broadest possible audience.

“SuperSport has been at our side for decades, bringing rugby fans all the action, including Rugby World Cups, and we’re excited to continue this journey with them,” he said.

“We had very fruitful discussions with Canal+ leadership in Johannesburg and, along with them, we are very excited about the road ahead.”

Expanding rugby’s reach across platforms

As part of the discussions, executives explored opportunities to expand how rugby content is delivered across multiple platforms.

Rendani Ramovha, director for Sports Content in English and Portuguese-speaking Africa at Canal+, emphasised the importance of rugby within the broadcaster’s broader sports offering.

“Rugby plays an important role in the sports package we deliver to our Canal+ Africa SA Pay-TV audience, and the partnership with SA Rugby is crucial to delivering the very best in local and international rugby,” Ramovha said.

He added that the focus now extends beyond traditional broadcasting to include a wider ecosystem of digital engagement.

“We are excited to engage with the rugby governing body to find ways to deliver the sport to audiences across many different touchpoints: linear television, streaming, digital and social media.”

Preparing for a packed rugby calendar

The strengthened partnership comes as SA Rugby prepares for an extensive schedule of international and domestic competitions beginning in 2026.

This includes fixtures featuring the South Africa national rugby union team, women’s and junior national teams, as well as sevens competitions.

With the Springboks preparing to defend their world title at the Rugby World Cup in Australia next year, broadcasters are expected to play a critical role in connecting fans across Africa with the sport’s biggest moments.

Ramovha said the recent engagements were focused on ensuring the partnership delivers a premium viewing experience for audiences.

“The robust and engaging discussions were aimed at ensuring that the viewer gets the ultimate rugby viewing experience, courtesy of this SuperSport partnership,” he said.

“We cannot wait for viewers and DStv subscribers to experience what we have in store this year as we build towards the Springboks’ title defence in Australia next year.”

A strategic moment for sports broadcasting

The collaboration also reflects broader shifts in sports broadcasting, where rights holders and broadcasters are increasingly working together to expand fan engagement beyond live matches.

For SA Rugby and Canal+, the next phase of the partnership is expected to focus on enhanced storytelling, immersive viewing experiences and cross-platform content distribution, aimed at bringing fans closer to the game while expanding rugby’s reach across Africa’s rapidly evolving media landscape.