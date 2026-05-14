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    Emira acquires strategic stake in Octodec

    Issued by Catchwords
    14 May 2026
    14 May 2026
    Emira Property Fund (JSE: EMI) has concluded its voluntary offer to shareholders of Octodec Investments Limited increasing Emira's total shareholding in Octodec to 23.5%.
    James Day, CEO at Emira
    James Day, CEO at Emira

    James Day, CEO of Emira, is happy with the outcome. “Emira is pleased to have surpassed its goal of acquiring a strategic 20% stake in Octodec by concluding the voluntary offer at 23.5%.”

    Commenting about how Emira’s shareholding may impact Octodec in the market going forward, Day said: “Seeing as our shareholding was predominantly acquired from major institutional shareholders, what was an already thinly traded share will be even more illiquid going forward. However, as a long-term strategic shareholder this is not an issue for Emira and we are excited to support Octodec’s growth and performance.”

    Emira expects to release its full-year results for the financial year ended 31 March 2026 on Wednesday, 27 May 2026.

    Read more: Emira Property Fund, James Day
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    Catchwords is born out of one of the original real estate and retail property marketing and communication agencies in South Africa. We think strategically, stand for simplicity and work with agility.
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