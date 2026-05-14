Emira acquires strategic stake in Octodec

Emira Property Fund (JSE: EMI) has concluded its voluntary offer to shareholders of Octodec Investments Limited increasing Emira's total shareholding in Octodec to 23.5%.

James Day, CEO at Emira

James Day, CEO of Emira, is happy with the outcome. “Emira is pleased to have surpassed its goal of acquiring a strategic 20% stake in Octodec by concluding the voluntary offer at 23.5%.”

Commenting about how Emira’s shareholding may impact Octodec in the market going forward, Day said: “Seeing as our shareholding was predominantly acquired from major institutional shareholders, what was an already thinly traded share will be even more illiquid going forward. However, as a long-term strategic shareholder this is not an issue for Emira and we are excited to support Octodec’s growth and performance.”

Emira expects to release its full-year results for the financial year ended 31 March 2026 on Wednesday, 27 May 2026.



