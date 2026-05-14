Why workplace safety failures are now affecting building performance in South Africa

Facilities management in South Africa is under pressure in ways that were easier to ignore a few years ago. Energy instability, stricter enforcement, and rising operational demands are exposing a weakness that cuts across sectors: safety systems are not failing on paper, they are failing in practice.

Visitors can see how workplace safety systems perform in real conditions and impact building operations at A-OSH Expo 2026

For many organisations, the shift has been gradual. A missed hazard here, a delayed response there, maintenance pushed back under pressure. Over time, these small gaps overlap. What once felt manageable disrupts operations, delays work, and affects how buildings perform day to day. This is no longer a safety issue in isolation; it is an operational one.

From 2 to 4 June at Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg, A-OSH Expo 2026, co-located with Securex South Africa, Facilities Management Expo, Firexpo, and RE+ South Africa, brings that reality into focus. The event reflects how safety intersects with facilities, fire, security, and energy systems in real working environments, rather than treating it as a standalone function.

“Safety is directly linked to performance. When systems are aligned and applied consistently, organisations see fewer disruptions, stronger compliance, and more stable operations,” says Mark Anderson, portfolio director at Montgomery Group Africa.

Where safety breaks down is rarely where it starts

Most organisations do not lack policies or procedures. The gap sits in execution. Facilities teams are often responsible for large, complex environments where visibility is limited, and risks are not always obvious until they affect operations. Incidents are recorded, but patterns are missed. Hazards are identified, but responses are inconsistent. Safety processes exist, yet do not align with maintenance cycles or operational workflows.

“These issues rarely appear as major failures at first. Instead, they build quietly. Over time, they affect uptime, staff confidence, and the consistency of operations across sites. The result is not just increased risk; it is reduced performance,” says Anderson.

The cost of failure is operational, not theoretical

When safety systems do not perform as expected, the impact is immediate. Work stops while incidents are investigated and sections of buildings are taken offline. Compliance failures trigger scrutiny and penalties. Insurance costs rise, particularly where incidents repeat. In environments where tenants or customers rely on consistency, confidence erodes.

“For property owners and facilities managers, this is no longer a secondary concern. It affects asset value, retention, and long-term viability. Safety has moved from a compliance requirement to a performance driver,” says Anderson.

Why more decisions are shifting from paper to practice

Despite these pressures, many safety investment decisions are still based on documentation. Specifications can appear complete, and processes can seem robust, but they often cannot show how systems behave under real conditions or how easily one can implement them across multiple sites. This is where decision-making shifts.

A-OSH Expo 2026 provides an environment where one can evaluate safety systems in context. Rather than reviewing isolated solutions, facilities professionals can see how monitoring, detection, and compliance tools perform alongside broader building systems, including facilities management, fire protection, and energy infrastructure.

“That distinction matters. When one evaluates systems in isolation, gaps can emerge after implementation. When they are assessed in a connected environment, those gaps can be identified earlier, reducing risk and improving the quality of investment decisions,” says Anderson.

Visitors can engage directly with suppliers, observe how systems respond in live scenarios, and compare approaches in a way that is difficult to replicate through traditional procurement processes.

From insight to application

The Saiosh Seminar Theatre and Working at Height Seminar Theatre extend this practical approach. Sessions focus less on policy and more on how safety is applied in real environments, including managing risk across multiple sites, responding to stricter enforcement, and using monitoring tools to reduce incident frequency.

This is where the value shifts: the conversation moves from compliance to application, and from theory to what works under pressure.

A narrowing window to make better decisions

“For facilities managers and property professionals, the challenge is not the recognition the problem; it is finding a reliable way to solve it without introducing new risks. Evaluating solutions one supplier at a time is slow and often fragmented. It increases the likelihood of misalignment and delays the point at which improvements can be implemented,” Anderson points out.

“A-OSH Expo 2026 offers a more direct route. In one visit, decision-makers can compare solutions, understand how systems interact, and identify what will deliver measurable improvements in safety performance and operational stability.”

With only three days to access this level of insight across five co-located shows, the opportunity is time-bound. For organisations under pressure to improve performance while managing risk, waiting comes at a cost.

Pre-register to attend A-OSH Expo 2026 for free from 2 to 4 June at Gallagher Convention Centre, Johannesburg, and approach safety decisions with clearer, real-world insight: https://tickets.tixsa.co.za/event/a-osh-expo-south-africa-2026.

Organisations wishing to exhibit at A-OSH Expo 2026 can contact the team on moc.puorgyremogtnom@naadroj.adlez or moc.puorgyremogtnom@nedreehnav.nahoj to book a space or capitalise on a sponsorship opportunity.



