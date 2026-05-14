Unpacking the driving force behind South Africa’s estate boom

A growing “flight to quality” is reshaping South Africa’s residential property market as buyers increasingly prioritise secure, well-managed lifestyle estates.

Source: Supplied. Dainfern Golf Estate – R17.9m for a spectacular six-bedroom home with water storage and a solar system.

Coined by Seeff Property Group chairman Samuel Seeff, the term reflects a shift toward higher-value developments that offer reliable services, strong security and sustainable living features.

With amenities such as schools, solar power and water-harvesting systems, estates are becoming a hedge against municipal service failures and are playing an increasingly significant role in driving market demand and value.

Although accounting for just 7% of the national housing stock, estate sales made up 16.6% of the total market and 27% of total value, generating R92.6bn last year.

Estate housing prices have increased considerably over the last five years. The overall average selling price for estates is up by 32% with luxury homes achieving some of the highest prices of up to R30m to R80m, and rentals of up to R75,000 to R125,000 per month.

While Gauteng is home to the highest volume of estates, Cape estates achieve the highest average prices, especially Southern Suburbs estates such as Stonehurst, Silverhurst, Silvertree and Steenberg Golf Estate with prices of up to R60m in recent years.

Hout Bay demand rises

Aside from security, Hout Bay estates offer beautiful settings and views with prices climbing notably due to high demand and a shortage of stock in secure developments, according to Stephan Cross, manager for Seeff Hout Bay. Kenrock, Ruyterplaats and Tierboskloof have seen sales of up to R24m.

High-end rentals include Avignon (R48,000), Scott Estate (R60,000), and Ruyterplaats (R125,000). Aside from local professionals, families and semigration buyers, internationals (German, France, Belgium, UK, and the US) are also investing up to R25m in Hout Bay.

Cape Town’s Western Seaboard is home to a number of estates, priced around R4m to R18m on average with high-end homes reaching R20m to R40m, according to JP Ricketts, sales manager for Seeff Blouberg. These include top-end golf estates such as Sunset Links and Atlantic Beach, and the exclusive Waters Edge Estate right on the beach.

High-value Winelands surge

Stellenbosch, Paarl, and Franschhoek estates are attracting high-net-worth buyers and increasingly seeing prices paid of over R20m. Top estates include Val de Vie, Pearl Valley and Winelands Estate in Paarl, Domaine des Anges, and Fransche Hoek Estate in Franschhoek.

De Zalze in Stellenbosch has seen the highest volume of sales over R20m in recent years, according to Malieta Botha, manager for Seeff Stellenbosch. Exclusive rentals are now reaching R70,000 per month in Franschhoek and R75,000 in Paarl.

Plettenberg Bay, Knysna and George are also popular for its choice of estates including golf estates such as Fancourt, Kingswood and Oubaai in George, Pinnacle Point in Mossel Bay, and Pezula and Simola in Knysna. Plettenberg Bay has seen a boost in estate sales with Duin en See and Whale Rock Ridge achieving prices over R20 m in recent years.

Top estates in Johannesburg/Sandton North include Dainfern Golf Estate, Kyalami Estates, and Saddlebrook. Thornhill Estate in Modderfontein with its family features including lush green spaces, trails, recreational amenities, and proximity to schools is perennial top performer, according to David Ingle, licensee for Seeff Edenvale and Modderfontein.

There are at least 15 top-tier estates in Pretoria East, offering a mix of lifestyle, golf, equestrian, and game/eco environments. These have achieved strong growth of 20 to 30% over the last few years.

Estate market expands

While the R3m to R8m price range is the most active, high value sales have been recorded in Mooikloof, Woodhill, Silver Lakes, The Hills, and Lombardy Estate. Rentals of up to R95,000 per month have been achieved, driven by corporate tenants, diplomats, and international professionals seeking secure, high-quality living environments and access to leading schools, says PG van Linde, rentals manager for Seeff Pretoria East.

Centurion estates have seen growth of up to 12 to 20% in recent years, making these good investments. Popular estates include golf estates such as Blue Valley and Centurion Golf Estate, and estates such as Cornwall Hill and Copperleaf where homes can exceed R15m. Midstream Estate is basically a suburb on its own, offering a choice of price points, a school in the estate and more, says Tiaan Pretorius, manager for Seeff Centurion.

While prices average from R2.2m to R6.5m, luxury mansions can exceed R15m. High-end rentals can go to R45,000 to R85,000 per month, says Pretorius. Value seekers can look at Amberfield, Stone Ridge, and The Reeds for pricing in the R1.8m to R2.4m range.

The KZN North Coast (Umhlanga, Ballito, and Zimbali) is no longer just a holiday destination, but has evolved into a fast-growing lifestyle hub boosted by infrastructure investment and demand for secure coastal living.

Active estates over the last year include Zimbali, Simbithi Eco-Estate, Brettenwood, Zululami, Izinga Estate, Hawaan Forest Estate and Mount Edgecombe Country Club Estate.