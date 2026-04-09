From coast to Winelands – 'zoom' towns outpace cities in house price growth

From the West Coast to the Winelands, South Africa’s secondary towns are emerging as surprising property hotspots. Combining affordability, lifestyle appeal, and strong investment potential, these towns are attracting buyers seeking quality living outside major metros.

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Says Bradd Bendall, national head of sales for BetterBond, “Secondary towns typically refer to well-developed regional centres outside major metropolitan areas that offer established infrastructure, employment opportunities and a desirable lifestyle offering.”

The excellent value offered by homes in secondary towns is one of the main reasons buyers are looking beyond the traditional metros. It is often possible to buy larger erfs in smaller towns, making them ideal options for multigenerational living as they can easily accommodate extra rooms or cottages.

Many of these towns offer opportunities to invest in a well-sized home or property within an estate in sought-after areas such as George along the Garden Route, Paarl in the Cape Winelands and the Underberg in KwaZulu-Natal. For a similar investment, buyers would likely only be able to secure a smaller home or apartment in a major city.

“Affordability, combined with the appeal of a quieter lifestyle, makes these smaller towns particularly attractive to young families,” says Bendall.

In many cases, smaller towns also benefit from well-run municipalities and more reliable service delivery. The West Coast District Municipality, for example, was recently named the country’s best-run municipality by Ratings Afrika’s Municipal Financial Sustainability Index (MFSI), with Saldanha Bay and Swartland ranked among the top-performing local municipalities. This level of governance is helping to drive buyer confidence in these regions.

Adds Bendall, "Amid global uncertainty and rising fuel costs, secondary towns could also provide economic buffers for those who are able to work fully remotely. Relocating to functional, regional centres that offer many of the same facilities and opportunities as larger cities could make financial sense, as most of these towns offer a "15-minute lifestyle" with essential amenities within a 5km radius.”

According to Cape Coastal Homes, the West Coast has experienced a significant surge in buying activity, with transaction volumes increasing by nearly 96% year on year. Located just an hour’s drive from Cape Town, many of these coastal towns offer a compelling combination of affordability and natural beauty.

South African real‑estate data and analytics platform, Loom has identified the West Coast as one of the country’s fastest-growing regions, with the town of Laaiplek, situated west of Langebaan, recording growth of 31%, driven by affordability, coastal lifestyle appeal and accessibility.

While the median house price in the sought-after Calypso Beach Private Estate in Saldanha Bay is around R3.28m, more than half the homes sold recently were priced between R5m and R10m, reflecting this area’s appeal over the past 12 months for higher-end buyers seeking a premium lifestyle on the water’s edge, according to BetterBond data

Application data also points to significant buyer activity in St Helena’s Britannia Beach Estate. With properties within walking distance of the beach, this estate is well suited to both permanent residents and investors seeking buy-to-let opportunities.

Remote working

As remote and hybrid working models have become more widely accepted, many buyers are no longer tied to living close to major economic hubs. This shift has enabled greater flexibility in choosing where to live. Known post-pandemic as ‘zoom towns’, these locations combine affordability and hybrid-working convenience.

“Over the past few years, the different approach to working has made it easier to turn a holiday home into a permanent residence,” says Bendall. “We are still seeing people moving away from city centres to smaller towns such as Riebeek-Kasteel and Malmesbury in the Swartland.

With ongoing tensions in the Middle East driving up fuel prices, those who can work fully remotely will benefit from living in smaller towns where amenities are often within close proximity, Bendall adds.

“One of the drawcards of these secondary towns is that shops, schools and medical facilities are often within walking distance. This is helpful during these uncertain times when oil and fuel prices have an impact on household costs.”

Riebeek-Kasteel offers a distinctive lifestyle appeal bolstered by agri-tourism. Median house prices in this quaint town, known for its artisanal shops, wineries, vineyards and strong sense of community, have steadily appreciated in the past five years. Larger homes, once listed for R1.95m, now sell for around R3.5m to R4m, and often to buyers coming from Cape Town or Gauteng, notes Bendall.

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Malmesbury, located close to the N7, provides a slower-paced, rural environment while still allowing for a manageable commute to Cape Town when required and easy access to the West Coast. BetterBond’s application data for the past 12 months shows that there have been over 400 property transactions in this town, with the median house price at R1.66m.

Although prices are comparatively higher in Yzerfontein, at an average of around R3m, this coastal village has also seen an uptick in market activity. BetterBond’s data records 122 transactions in the past 12 months. It has been reported that property values have more than tripled here in the past decade, underscoring the increased interest in coastal living.

In nearby Darling, loved for its annual wildflower display and tranquil lifestyle, more than two-thirds of properties sold have been between R1.5m and R3m, according to BetterBond’s data.

Lifestyle offering

Beyond affordability, quality-of-life considerations are playing an increasingly important role in buying decisions. Several towns in the Cape Winelands have evolved into sought-after lifestyle destinations, attracting buyers from Cape Town and Gauteng, as well as returning expatriates. These include Franschhoek, Paarl, Robertson and Montagu, extending northwards towards the Koue Bokkeveld and the Tankwa Karoo National Park.

The Cape Winelands region, just an hour’s drive from Cape Town, offers vineyards, mountain vistas and world-class wine culture. Popular destinations such as Stellenbosch and Franschhoek combine a country lifestyle with luxury amenities.

These towns offer excellent educational institutions, professional opportunities – Stellenbosch is known as one of the country’s fastest-growing digital and innovation hubs – and offers recreational activities such as mountain biking and premier restaurants.

In KwaZulu-Natal, the iLembe District has recorded some of the highest growth rates for new properties, according to property intelligence. This region includes Ballito, which has seen growth of 17%, and Salt Rock at 20%. Many buyers are relocating from other parts of Durban to secure homes in estates and new developments in these areas, drawn by their coastal setting and proximity to King Shaka International Airport.

Along the Garden Route, George has become a drawcard for families and retirees wanting to make the most of its natural beauty without missing out on modern amenities. It offers excellent schools, a range of retail and economic opportunities, world-class healthcare facilities and easy access, thanks to its regional airport. The popularity of this region as a holiday or conference destination means there is also strong rental demand, notes Bendall.

Infrastructure and growth

Beyond lifestyle appeal, investment in infrastructure is also contributing to the growth of secondary towns. In Limpopo, for example, development in Polokwane has supported increased demand for residential property in this key agricultural and administrative hub. Loom reports that the Capricorn District Municipality, one of five municipal districts in the province, has recorded growth of around 9%, underlining the role of infrastructure and regional development in shaping property trends.

As lifestyle priorities evolve and remote working opportunities continue to influence where South Africans choose to live, secondary towns are expected to remain firmly on buyers’ radars, concludes Bendall. “These areas increasingly present compelling opportunities, combining relative affordability with strong lifestyle appeal and long-term growth potential.”