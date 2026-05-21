Fire risk is becoming a defining factor in property performance in South Africa

Facilities management in South Africa is entering a more demanding phase. Rising energy instability, stricter compliance requirements, and increasing pressure on infrastructure are forcing property professionals to rethink how buildings are managed, maintained, and protected.

From 2 to 4 June at Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg, Firexpo 2026, co-located with Securex South Africa, A-OSH Expo, Facilities Management Expo, Firexpo, and RE+ South Africa, reflects how these pressures are playing out in real environments. As Mark Anderson, portfolio director at Montgomery Group Africa, explains, fire risk is no longer a standalone concern but part of a broader operational challenge that directly affects how buildings perform.

Fire risk sits at the centre of this shift. It is no longer a compliance checkbox or a once-off installation. It is a continuous operational risk that directly affects asset value, tenant confidence, insurance exposure, and the ability of a building to remain functional under pressure.

For property owners and facilities managers, the implications are practical and immediate. A delayed response to a fire incident, a system failure during a power outage, or poor integration between safety systems can result in significant downtime, reputational damage, and financial loss.

From isolated systems to operational resilience

Many buildings still operate with fragmented systems. Fire detection, access control, HVAC shutdown protocols, and backup power often function independently, even though they are expected to respond together during an incident. When these systems are not aligned, the consequences become visible under pressure.

In practice, this often means fire alarms trigger without coordinated evacuation, suppression systems operate without clear communication to building management platforms, and power failures compromise detection and response capabilities.

This shift towards integration is being driven by a combination of pressures that are difficult to ignore. Regulatory scrutiny is tightening, buildings are becoming more complex, and uninterrupted power is no longer guaranteed. At the same time, facilities teams are expected to reduce risk while maintaining performance, making fragmented systems harder to justify.

The cost of getting it wrong

South Africa’s infrastructure constraints have made these risks more visible. Energy instability has exposed how dependent fire protection systems are on reliable power and coordinated response mechanisms.

Extended downtime and loss of revenue.



Higher insurance premiums and compliance penalties.



Reduced tenant confidence and retention.



Long-term impact on asset value.

For property portfolios, these are not isolated costs. They accumulate over time, affecting both operational performance and long-term value.

Seeing integration in practice

Firexpo 2026 provides more than a viewing platform. It gives facilities professionals a working environment where assumptions can be tested, solutions compared, and decisions grounded in how systems perform under real conditions.

Rather than evaluating fire protection in isolation, visitors can see how it operates within a connected building environment, alongside security, facilities management, and energy systems. This allows for clearer decision-making around implementation, performance, and return on investment.

Observe how fire detection and suppression systems perform under simulated conditions.



Compare multiple suppliers and technologies side by side.



Understand how fire protection integrates with access control, building management, and energy systems.



Engage with specialists on compliance and implementation.

Register now and secure your place at Firexpo 2026

“For facilities managers, property owners, and operations leaders under pressure to reduce risk and maintain uptime, delaying these decisions often leads to higher costs and greater exposure. Firexpo 2026 offers a practical opportunity to move from evaluation to decision-making in a single visit, with access to the full ecosystem of solutions across five co-located shows,” says Anderson.

With only three days to gain this level of insight, early planning makes a measurable difference. Pre-register now to secure your place and plan a focused visit from 2 to 4 June at Gallagher Convention Centre, Johannesburg: https://tickets.tixsa.co.za/event/firexpo-south-africa-2026.

Organisations wishing to exhibit at Firexpo 2026 can contact the Firexpo team on moc.puorgyremogtnom@naadroj.adlez or moc.puorgyremogtnom@nedreehnav.nahoj to book a space or capitalise on a sponsorship opportunity.



