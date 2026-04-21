1 visit, 5 shows: How manufacturers can reduce risk and improve performance in real working conditions

Manufacturers in South Africa are under pressure to do more than just maintain output. They must manage safety, meet compliance requirements, control costs, and keep operations running without interruption. The challenge is not a lack of solutions. It is knowing which ones work in real environments.

Manufacturing professionals can engage with workplace safety, compliance, and operational solutions at A-OSH Expo in Johannesburg

That is where A-OSH Expo 2026 delivers immediate value. Taking place at Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg from 2 to 4 June, the expo forms part of five co-located shows. With one free visitor badge, attendees can explore A-OSH Expo, Securex South Africa, Facilities Management Expo, FirExpo, and RE+ South Africa in a single visit.

This creates a rare opportunity to assess safety, security, facilities, fire, and energy solutions side by side, in context, and under one roof. “Safety is directly linked to performance in manufacturing. When systems are well designed and consistently applied, organisations see fewer disruptions, stronger compliance, and more stable output,” says Mark Anderson, portfolio director at Montgomery Group Africa.

Why manufacturers should attend

For manufacturers, time away from site needs to deliver measurable value. A-OSH Expo 2026 is structured to do exactly that. This is not about browsing products. It is about solving operational challenges. Visitors can:

Compare multiple suppliers in one place instead of across separate meetings.



See how safety solutions perform in real-world scenarios.



Identify gaps between current processes and best practice.



Explore how safety connects with security, facilities, fire, and energy.



Make faster, more informed procurement and operational decisions.

Safety as a driver of performance

In many operations, safety is still treated as a compliance exercise. In practice, it directly affects uptime, workforce stability, and cost control. At A-OSH Expo, manufacturers can explore practical solutions like:

Personal protective equipment suited to demanding industrial environments.



Hazard identification and incident reporting tools.



Environmental monitoring for noise, air quality, and temperature.



Ergonomic interventions that reduce fatigue and repetitive strain.



Training systems that improve awareness and response.

These are not theoretical improvements. They reduce downtime, support workforce wellbeing, and stabilise production.

Seeing how the full operation connects

Manufacturing environments do not operate in silos. Safety decisions affect security. Energy impacts production. Facilities influence compliance. The co-located format allows visitors to move across all five shows and assess how these areas interact. Visitors can explore:

Security technologies that support access control and asset protection.



Facilities management tools that improve maintenance and uptime.



Fire protection systems aligned with operational risk.



Energy solutions in South Africa that stabilise supply and reduce cost pressure.

This broader view helps manufacturers move beyond isolated fixes towards more coordinated operations.

Practical engagement, not theory

A-OSH Expo is designed around applied learning and direct comparison. Visitors can engage with:

Free-to-attend seminar theatres featuring industry-led insights.



Live demonstrations that show how equipment performs under real conditions.



Networking spaces that connect suppliers with decision-makers.



Competitions and showcases that highlight technical capability and skill.

For operations and safety teams, this kind of engagement can replace weeks of research with a single, focused visit.

Supporting compliance without slowing operations

Regulatory pressure across manufacturing continues to increase. Managing safety, environmental, and operational requirements across multiple teams and sites is complex. A-OSH Expo provides access to solutions that simplify compliance, improve reporting, and strengthen accountability.

Bringing suppliers, specialists, and technologies into one space allows manufacturers to identify more efficient, system-driven approaches to compliance. Visitors can register online for free and gain access to five co-located exhibitions, live demonstrations, and expert-led seminar sessions, using this link: https://tickets.tixsa.co.za/event/a-osh-Expo-south-africa-2026.

“As manufacturing continues to balance output with safety and compliance, A-OSH Expo provides a practical environment where these priorities can be addressed together. The conversations taking place here reflect what is happening on the ground,” says Anderson.

Organisations wishing to exhibit at A-OSH Expo 2026 can contact the A-OSH Expo team on moc.puorgyremogtnom@naadroj.adlez or moc.puorgyremogtnom@nedreehnav.nahoj to book a space or capitalise on a sponsorship opportunity.

See some of the A-OSH Expo 2025 highlights:

