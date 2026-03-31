2 awards for Montgomery Group Africa as exhibitions sector celebrates excellence

Montgomery Group Africa has been recognised with two Excellence in Marketing awards at the Association of African Exhibition Organisers (AAXO) Roar Awards, held on 26 March at the Sandton Convention Centre, where organisers and industry peers gathered to celebrate achievements across the exhibitions sector.

Now in its seventh edition, the event was hosted under the theme The Ubuntu Legacy: Building Community, Celebrating Excellence, reflecting a shared focus on collaboration, impact and industry advancement.

Montgomery Group Africa received recognition for two of its exhibitions. Propak Africa won the award for exceptional marketing excellence in the category Best Trade Exhibition over 6000m² and Propak West Africa received the excellence in marketing award in the category Best Trade Exhibition under 6000m². The awards recognise marketing campaigns that demonstrate outstanding strategic thinking, creativity and measurable impact.

“We are truly grateful to AAXO for this recognition,” says Mark Anderson, portfolio director at Montgomery Group Africa and the lead for both these exhibitions. “It was an inspiring evening and a valuable opportunity to celebrate alongside industry peers and acknowledge the exceptional work being delivered across the sector.”

The Excellence in Marketing awards highlight the performance of Montgomery Group Africa’s marketing team, whose campaigns focused on integrated, multi-channel strategies designed to strengthen audience engagement and deliver measurable results. By incorporating new tools and platforms, the campaigns supported visitor growth, increased media engagement and enhanced overall event experiences.

According to Anderson, the approach reflects an ongoing focus on evolving exhibition marketing. “Our marketing team continues to refine how we connect with audiences, combining data-driven insights with creative execution to deliver campaigns that are both effective and relevant in a changing landscape.”

Looking ahead, Montgomery Group Africa anticipates a strong year of exhibitions and industry engagement. Hostex recently marked its 40th anniversary edition, recording a 16.5% increase in visitors compared to 2024, alongside exhibitor growth of over 60%, signalling renewed momentum across the sector.

The company is also preparing to launch RE+ South Africa in June, alongside co-located events Securex, A-OSH Expo, Facilities Management, and Firexpo, further expanding its portfolio of industry platforms.

Later in the year, Electra Mining Africa will return in September at the Expo Centre in Johannesburg, while Propak Cape will take place in Cape Town in October, bringing together stakeholders across packaging, plastics, printing, labelling and food processing industries. In addition, AgroPro Africa 2028, announced at a launch event earlier this year, will provide a dedicated platform for Africa’s food, beverage, and pulp and paper processing sectors.

“As a business, we are looking forward to building on this momentum,” adds Gary Corin, Montgomery Group Africa’s managing director. “These awards are an important acknowledgement of the work being done by our teams, and they reinforce our commitment to delivering exhibitions that create value for our industries.”

For more information, visit www.montgomerygroup.com/africa.



