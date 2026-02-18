From energy risk to resilience: Why South African companies are investing in renewables now

South Africa’s energy landscape is shifting fast, and for corporate and industrial organisations, renewable energy is no longer a long-term ambition but a near-term operational necessity. Rising electricity costs, supply instability, and sustainability pressures are pushing businesses to accelerate investment in renewable generation, energy storage, and efficiency solutions that protect continuity and competitiveness.

Renewable energy, storage, and efficiency solutions for corporate and industrial operations take centre stage at the inaugural RE+ South Africa

These priorities will take centre stage at RE+ South Africa 2026, running from 2 to 4 June at Gallagher Convention Centre, co-located with Securex South Africa, A-OSH EXPO, Facilities Management Expo, and Firexpo. For the first time, South Africa will host a dedicated RE+ platform focused specifically on the corporate and industrial energy market.

As South Africa’s first RE+ event, the exhibition brings together energy decision-makers, technology innovators, and facilities and operations leaders from across the continent. The exhibition will showcase renewable energy generation, battery storage, smart energy systems, and operational efficiency technologies, with a strong emphasis on commercial and industrial (C&I) applications.

The platform is delivered through a partnership between Montgomery Group Africa and RE+ Events, the organisers of North America’s largest renewable energy exhibition. This collaboration combines global expertise with deep local market knowledge.

“Montgomery Group Africa is privileged to be the local organiser of RE+ South Africa,” says Mark Anderson, portfolio director at Montgomery Group Africa. “With our experience in delivering large-scale industrial exhibitions and our strong databases across the mining and manufacturing sectors, we are confident in providing a world-class platform for the corporate and industrial market.”

Energy strategy is now inseparable from business performance. Renewable energy plays a critical role in addressing South Africa’s reliance on non-renewable supply, reducing environmental impact, and supporting more sustainable operating models. For many organisations, the focus has shifted from whether to invest, to how quickly solutions can be implemented and scaled.

“Renewable energy is critical for South Africa’s future,” Anderson adds. “RE+ South Africa provides a tangible, solution-focused showcase where organisations can explore cost-effective energy strategies that improve resilience while supporting sustainability goals.”

The co-location with Securex South Africa, A-OSH EXPO, Facilities Management Expo, and Firexpo further strengthens the value proposition. Energy systems do not operate in isolation. They intersect with building management, safety, fire protection, security, and operational risk. By placing renewable energy within this broader ecosystem, RE+ South Africa reflects how energy decisions are made in real-world industrial and commercial environments.

Exhibitors will also benefit from immediate access to an established visitor base of more than 10,000 professionals spanning security, occupational health and safety, and facilities management. This cross-sector audience includes engineers, sustainability managers, plant managers, facilities leaders, and procurement teams actively evaluating energy solutions.

“This partnership brings together RE+ Events’ global reach with Montgomery Group Africa’s local expertise,” says Anderson. “It creates the ideal platform to launch a focused renewable energy exhibition that delivers real value for exhibitors and visitors alike. If you are a provider of renewable energy solutions, we encourage you to visit the expo website at https://re-plus.events/south-africa/,” says Anderson.

To book a stand at RE+ South Africa 2026, contact the RE+ South Africa team at: moc.puorgyremogtnom@slessew.naairam.



